Anastasiya Kvitko Showcases Voluptuous Figure In Low-Cut Bodysuit & Skirt With Thigh-High Slit

Popular influencer Anastasiya Kvitko put her voluptuous curves on display in her latest social media share. The model took to Instagram on Thursday and shared a photo that featured her rocking a revealing bodysuit with a knit skirt that had a thigh-high slit.

The photo captured Anastasiya siting on a white sofa. Through the plate glass window behind her was a stunning view of an ocean landscape. Buildings lined a beach next to the brilliant blue water. The sky was dotted with clouds, suggesting that it was a perfect day.

Anastasiya’s bodysuit was dark blue. It was sleeveless and had an off-the-shoulder design. One thin shoulder strap held the number in place. The sexy piece also featured a large cutout section on the front and side that exposed a good deal of her taut abdomen. The skirt was a beige color and featured a thigh-high slit on one side. The beauty also sported a pair of sunglasses. She completed her look with a fedora that had a black stripe of fabric around its base. A brown handbag sat on the sofa next to her.

The model sat perched on the edge of the sofa while she gazed at the camera. Her brunette tresses were straightened and she wore a section of them over one shoulder. With one hand on her knee and the other on the sofa beside her, she arched her back slightly, showing off her ample chest and her tiny waist. The slit of the skirt stretched open, exposing the bare skin on her thigh.

In the caption, she urged her followers to leave comments, which they did. Within an hour of the post going live, over 1,300 of them flooded the comments section with all kinds of remarks. Most of them came from admirers who raved over how hot she looked in the outfit.

“Beauty and perfection in the picture, u look amazing and gorgeous, the queen of beauty and cuteness,” gushed one Instagram user.

“You are so unbelievably sweet so gorgeous Very beautiful girl,” a second comment read.

“Hey girl are you from the Milky way galaxy cause you are a STAR,” joked a third fan.

“wow beautiful beautiful baby I love you,” a fourth comment read.

Anastasiya gives her online audience plenty to get excited about with regular updates that show her flaunting her curves. Earlier this week, she showed off her figure in a pair of tight jeans and top. Last month, she flaunted her cleavage in a crop top with a plunging neckline.