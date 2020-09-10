Sara Underwood Gets Cheeky In An Animal-Print & Crochet Thong Bikini

Sara Underwood shared a new photo on her Instagram page on Wednesday that immediately generated a lot of heat. The model wore a bold bikini and mentioned that she had braved the heat all while flaunting her incredible physique.

The new photo featured Sara wearing a two-piece bathing suit from the Andi Bagus brand. This is a brand she has worn before, and their unique pieces certainly look stunning on the model’s flawless figure.

This “Naila” bikini from Andi Bagus combined an animal-print fabric, beaded accents, and striped crocheted panels to create a minuscule two-piece bathing suit. The triangle top and side-tie bottoms served to accentuate all of Sara’s jaw-dropping curves, providing just a touch of coverage over her pert derriere.

Sara wore a straw hat over her shoulder-length tresses to accessorize her look, and her blond hair gentry framed her face. She toyed with the string ties on one hip as she gazed toward the photographer with her lips parted slightly and a sultry expression on her face.

Fans could see a wood fence and dark green foliage behind Sara. She leaned one forearm on top of the fence next to her and turned her head to look over her other shoulder toward the camera.

In her caption, Sara expressed that it was incredibly hot, and she certainly raised temperatures among her 9 million followers as they took in every detail of this bold look.

Quite a few commenters referenced the multiple fires that have broken out along the West Coast, knowing that’s where Sara spends much of her time, and they said they hoped she was staying safe. For the most part, however, people were laser-focused on the 36-year-old model’s revealing look and the sultry vibe that went with it.

“That look is [fire emoji] plus you just make it hot any day,” one fan exclaimed.

Over the course of the day, nearly 70,000 of Sara’s fans made sure to like this sexy upload. Almost 500 people commented as well and there was a lot of admiration for how the blond bombshell looked in this snap.

“You are so beautiful Sara. Inside and out,” someone remarked.

“Original and charmingly pretty,” a fan declared.

“Holy…you’re hot…that’s what I call a beautiful and sexy woman,” noted another supporter.

Sara is never particularly shy about showing off her curvaceous body, and her followers are accustomed to seeing her showcase skimpy bikinis and various types of lingerie. She has a reputation for being bold and confident, those traits were clearly present in this Wednesday snapshot.