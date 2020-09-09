Anna Nystrom Flaunts Incredible Curves In Figure-Hugging Midi Dress

On Wednesday, September 9, Swedish model Anna Nystrom shared a stunning snap with her 8.5 million Instagram followers.

The picture, which was taken with Anna’s smartphone, showed the 27-year-old posing in front of a sizable mirror in a white-walled room. According to the post’s geotag, the location of the casual photoshoot was Sweden.

Anna stood with one of her arms folded across her body, as she held onto her smartphone. She arched her back and spread her legs, accentuating her hourglass figure. The social media sensation tilted her head and looked at her phone screen with a serious expression on her face as she snapped the selfie.

Anna sizzled in a skintight nude color midi dress that showcased her incredible curves and slender waist. The model also had on a matching duster cardigan and a pair of tan square-toed heels that elongated her lean legs. She finished off the look with a gold pendant necklace and numerous rings.

For the photo, the blond bombshell wore her luscious locks down, but seemed to have pinned back some of her hair with loose pieces framing her gorgeous face. She also sported both a pedicure and a manicure, giving her additional glamour.

Anna left a white heart emoji in the caption of the post.

The photo appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 30,000 likes. Quite a few of her followers also took the time to compliment her in the comments section.

“Wonderful beautiful young woman you are,” wrote one fan.

“I like [your] style so much @annanystrom,” added a different devotee.

“Wow this is so awesome,” remarked another admirer, adding a string of red rose, heart-eye, and kissing face emoji to the end of the comment.

“Wow! You get more beautiful everyday [sic],” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

As fans are aware, Anna is not shy when it comes to flaunting her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles that leave little to the imagination. For instance, she recently uploaded a picture, in which she wore a white bra adorned with a dainty pattern and coordinating underwear while sitting on a bed. That post has been liked over 92,000 times since it was shared.