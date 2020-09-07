Julianne Hough Works Up A Sweat & Flaunts Her Incredible Figure In Sports Bra & Booty Shorts

Julianne Hough shared a peek into her Sunday workout via an upload to her Instagram page. She looked ready to knock out an intense bike routine and her followers seemed to love everything about this photo.

The snapshot showed Julianne wearing a brightly-colored set of exercise gear. Both the sports bra and the matching booty shorts seemed to be made of a fabric with a tie-dye pattern on it, bright greens, yellows, pinks, and blues providing a major pop of color. Both pieces also had what appeared to be some blue spandex detailing for both the straps across the back of the sports bra and the waistband of the shorts.

It appeared that Julianne was in the garage of the house she shared with husband Brooks Laich. They had modified the garage into a well-stocked home gym, with weights, the Variis bicycle, and a slew of other pieces of equipment. She tagged both the Variis and SoulCycle brands in her photo, which seemed to signal she planned to tackle a hard-core stationary bike workout.

Julianne pursed her lips and held up two fingers on one hand in a peace symbol. She had her blond tresses pulled back away from her face and her baby blue eyes were impossible to miss.

“That glow though,” one fan commented.

As she poised her fit physique over the bicycle, she leaned forward and flaunted her pert derriere and fantastically muscular legs. A hint of cleavage could be seen at this angle as well, and she looked incredible from head to toe.

“Ugh she’s so naturally pretty and that booty could end wars,” someone teased.

“Lookin cute as you get your sweat on,” another person declared.

Over the span of about six hours, nearly 70,000 of Julianne’s 4.9 million followers had hit the “like” button on this post. In addition, about 320 people commented and poured praise on the former Dancing with the Stars and America’s Got Talent judge.

This at-home workout at her California home comes after a fun, active family vacation in Idaho. Julianne shared quite a few photos and videos via Instagram as she played around with her brother Derek Hough and their three sisters on the extended family trip.

It appeared that she was back home now and throwing herself back into a more regular day-to-day routine. She may be tackling an intense bike session, but it was clear from how stunning she looked in this ensemble that she hadn’t exactly been a slouch during her time away either.