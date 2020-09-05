Brielle Biermann Gets Wet In A Yellow Bikini For ‘Spicy’ Snapshots In The Sea

Brielle wore a shirred two-piece with a unique design for her ocean photo shoot.

Brielle Biermann described herself as “spicy” in the Instagram update that she shared with her 1.3 million followers on Saturday. The 23-year-old model’s glistening tan skin was also a bit salty, thanks to the location of her latest photo shoot.

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star often models swimsuits for Salty K Swim, the swimwear line created by her mother, Kim Zolciak Biermann. However, she used a tag to identify the Australian label Amore + Sorvete as the designer of the lemon-yellow bikini that she was featured rocking in her double-photo carousel. The chic piece was constructed out of shirred stretch fabric.

Brielle’s steamy photo session took place on a beach. For her first shot, she sat in the crystal-clear water near the shore. The gently rolling waves reached her tiny waist. Her seated position emphasized the curve of her hips. She wore her brunette hair down and swept over to one side. Her thick tresses were damp, and the ends of a few locks floated on the glittering surface of the water.

Brielle’s legs were stretched out in front of her. She lifted her left knee up and leaned back on her right hand. Her eyes were cast downward.

In her second slide, Brielle was shown lying on her side in water that reached her navel. She struck a sultry pose by burying the fingers of her left hand in her hair and tilting her head back. This shot provided a clearer view of her bikini bottoms, which featured a row of three slinky straps on each side. Her top had adjustable square cups that showcased her decolletage and sizable cleavage.

Brielle accessorized with a pair of sunglasses that had square tortoiseshell frames. Her visible jewelry consisted of a delicate gold chain with a cross pendant and a station necklace with multicolored charms.

The words in Brielle’s caption were a lyric from the song “Slidin” by Tyga, Ty Dolla $ign, and Takeoff. Her wet and spicy photo attracted plenty of attention on Instagram, where it received over 15,000 likes in the span of an hour. The comments section was also quickly filled with adoring messages.

“Body goals,” wrote The Bachelor star Hannah Ann Sluss. “You look amazing Brielle!”

“Literally the prettiest person ever,” read another message.

“If I could look like this while posing on the beach, I’d never stop taking pics of myself,” said a third commenter.

“You are an absolute stunningly beautiful woman,” gushed a fourth admirer.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Brielle shared a similar snapshot that was also a big hit with her fans earlier in the week. However, she wore a white bikini and posed in the sand.