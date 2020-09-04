Instagram Model Viktoria Varga Sizzles In A Tiny Bikini That Flaunts Her Impossibly Long Legs

Model Viktoria Varga put her stunning figure on display in a spicy photo for her latest Instagram update. In the snap, she was shot on a beach wearing a tiny bikini that showcased her assets and impossibly long legs.

The Hungarian beauty had spent several months in the Middle East during the coronavirus lockdown, and this post was a throwback to her time there. She was photographed sitting in the sand and tagged the location as Jumeirah Al Naseem, which is a luxury hotel in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

There was a wall of purple flowers behind the 28-year-old, as she sat facing the camera, and clear blue water was visible in the distance. Varga’s left foot was buried in the sand, and her knees and shins were dusted in sand. She kept her legs apart and rested her hands in front of body while holding one of the purple flowers. The social media influencer craned her head to the side while shooting a curious look at the camera.

Varga wore her long blond hair down and it was swept to the right side of her head. She rocked a silver-mint bikini that barely covered her slender frame. The top hugged onto her chest and had thin double shoulder straps. Her matching bottoms were mostly covered, but small straps were seen wrapping around her hips. Fans were treated to a view of Varga’s flat midsection, and a glimpse of her long legs in the revealing suit.

For the caption, the fashion designer mentioned that this snap was taken back in the summer. Varga included a sun emoji before uploading the image on Thursday. She added several hashtags in the comment section including “#dubaifashion” and “#hungariangirl” after posting.

Many of the model’s 475,000 Instagram followers took notice of the sunny snap, and more than 10,000 showed their support by hitting the “like” button in just over 15 hours after it went online. Varga had more than 130 comments, as her replies were flooded with sun and heart emoji. She received compliments from fans in multiple languages.

“Always beautiful!!! What an incredible beautiful healthy body,” one follower wrote.

“Great place great picture have a great day,” an Instagram user replied.

“So beautiful in the summer,” an admirer responded while adding several heart emoji.

“Not happy with the shot? Why the sad face?” one fan asked.

As covered by The Inquisitr, last month Varga looked scintillating in a black bra and matching underwear set. That spicy pic earned over 13,000 likes.