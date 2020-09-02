Lisa Rinna’s Daughter Delilah Belle Hamlin Shows Off Underboob In ‘Sweaty’ Bikini Pic

Delilah rocked a skimpy swimsuit covered with sequins.

Delilah Belle Hamlin rocked a dazzling bikini in a series of steamy photos that were met with a warm reception on Instagram. The 22-year-old daughter of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna proved that she has inherited her mother’s body confidence by baring a lot of skin in the three snapshots of her skimpy and sparkly swimwear.

Delilah, whose father is actor Harry Hamlin, kicked off her slideshow with a close-up shot that only included part of her bikini top. The cups’ triangular shapes were traced by stripes of glittering sequins. The decorative spangles were mostly different shades of pink, but a few stripes were yellow and orange. The top’s halter and back ties were rope-like pink strings.

Delilah wore her blond hair pulled back in a folded-over ponytail. She had on a wide pink headband that was likely intended to keep sweat out of her eyes. As she noted in the caption of her post, she was a bit “sweaty” when her photos were taken. She completed her look with a nameplate necklace and a second delicate choker chain.

The model gazed down at the camera with a sultry expression on her face. The sun was behind her. It bathed her hair in its bright light, making the small pieces that stuck out from her head appear to glow. Her decolletage glistened with sweat.

In her second snap, Delilah stood above the camera. Its lens was aimed upward, but her bathing suit bottoms were still included in the photo’s frame. The angle provided a peek at the underboob exposed by her tiny top. She posed with her fingertips curled underneath the cups, as if she was adjusting them. The model also flaunted her washboard abs, small waist, and shapely hips.

Delilah’s hands were on her hips in her final pic. The image revealed the tan lines around her perky cleavage.

Her tantalizing photos racked up over 47,000 likes from her 1.3 million followers. She was also showered with praise in the comments section of her post, but she did have to clap back in response to one mean-spirited message.

“Do you actually have a job or live on your mothers coat tails?” the comment read.

“I actually have a job,” Delilah replied.

Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn jumped in to defend Delilah.

“That is so rude. Why would you follow her to be so judgmental. Shame on you,” she wrote.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Delilah and her sister, Amelia Gray, are both social media influencers and models who have appeared in runway shows for high-end designers. The siblings also have their own fashion line, DNA.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Delilah borrowed a vintage swimsuit from her mother for one of her Instagram photo shoots. It was a strapless Norma Kamali design with a cutout on one side.