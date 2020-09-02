Lana Del Rey Gives ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’ Album Update From Video Set

Lana Del Rey officially announced her next full-length album, Chemtrails Over the Country Club, in a video posted to her Instagram on Tuesday. The “Summertime Sadness” singer shared a few details about the upcoming project while on set for a new music video.

In the video, the 35-year-old was styled in a 1950’s look. She wore a white, collared, button-up top and white lace gloves. She accessorized with chunky, round, white-and-silver jewelry. The vocalist’s hair was half pulled back, curled and tousled to flow around her face.

Lana sat in the driver’s seat of a vintage-looking red convertible. Numerous crew members were seen in the background, walking and tending to the set. The production staff members were all wearing masks, keeping with COVID-19 protocols.

From the set, Lana promised the first single from the album — “Let Me Love You Like a Woman” — would be released soon. The pop star explained how much she loved the new record and joked she’d be seeing her fans “soon… probably in 2030.”

Lana’s post quickly gained attention from her 17 million followers, racking up over 900,000 views and more than 17,000 comments within just a few hours. Many fans commented on the singer’s chic, “vintage” style and others simply praised her beauty. Multiple users expressed their excitement about the announcement.

“So excited for what you have in store for us! You never disappoint,” wrote one delighted fan.

“What a beauty,” another admirer commented, complimenting on the singer’s style.

“Vintage babe,” an additional user stated, adding a heart-eyed emoji to their comment.

“Sending lots of love we can’t wait!” one person gushed, sharing a pink heart emoji.

The album announcement came just a year after the songstress released Norman F*cking Rockwell!, which was nominated for Album of the Year at the 2020 Grammy Awards. In the clip, Lana also revealed her plan to release a spoken-word album, Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass, on September 29.

Lana seemed to be positive in her Instagram post as she spoke about her “prayers” and “meditations” during this “super challenging time.”

Lana faced serious backlash in May when she called out the way critics and fans respond to stars like Beyonce and Nicki Minaj. The pop star criticized those artists, and a few others, for gaining Billboard success for “sexy” music that’s often about “cheating.” Lana said that she felt inappropriately judged for the type of art she creates and expressed her disappointment that her music wasn’t as popular as her counterparts.