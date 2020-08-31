Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Shows Off New Merch In Black ‘Meatball Squad’ Sweatshirt & Leggings

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi showed off some merchandise in a new Instagram snap. She sported a sweatshirt with a fun graphic on it, along with leggings, for the pic which appeared to be taken in a favorite selfie spot in her home.

In the image, the mother of three children — Lorenzo, Giovanna, and Angelo — appeared younger than her 32 years.

She shot the image in a bathroom mirror. The former reality television star owns two homes in the New Jersey area. One is in Florham Park and the other in Toms River.

Nicole wore a graphic sweatshirt from a new line of merchandise she co-created alongside longtime pal Deena Nicole Cortese. She paired that with a coordinating set of black, cropped leggings.

Called Meatball Merch, the newly launched line features several different items. One is the item Nicole wore in the social media snap. The other is a t-shirt that features the same logo of two wine glasses clinking together. The third is a shirt that reads “Team Meatball Forever.”

The women coined the nickname for themselves due to their hilarious, drunken antics on the original Jersey Shore television series that ran from 2009 through 2012. It is still a name they use for their friendship today.

Deena and Nicole announced the debut of their line in an Instagram post which can be seen by clicking here.

The original style was seen in the above pic, and more styles would be announced shortly.

The bathroom was decorated in black and white. A checkerboard patterned floor was the focal point of the room. Gorgeous cabinetry and countertops, featuring dark-colored oil-rubbed fixtures, were seen. Large mirrors framed in the same hue hung on the white walls. On Nicole’s right, the end of a sunken bathtub was visible. Behind the former reality television star was a luxurious walk-in shower.

Nicole quit Jersey Shore: Family Vacation at the close of Season 3 to focus on her family with husband Jionni, and grow her online and brick-and-mortar fashion business The Snooki Store.

Fans loved the new snap.

“I want that sweatshirt!! You two are hilarious, my favorite TV stars ever,” said one supporter.

“Do some funny quotes on your shirts. That would be awesome and a lot of people would order,” stated a second follower.

“You are so incredibly beautiful, really you are,” remarked a third Instagram user.

“Paaaaaarty’s here! You two are a real meatball mob,” joked a fourth fan.