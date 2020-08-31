Katelyn Runck Shows Off Her Chiselled Abs In A Pale Pink Crop Top

Fitness model Katelyn Runck thrilled her 2.2 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a sizzling snap in which she flaunted her sculpted figure in a casual look. The photo was captured by LHGFX Photography, who she made sure to tag in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post.

Katelyn stood in front of a wall covered almost entirely in vibrant red flowers, which provided a breathtaking backdrop for the photo. Her ensemble had more muted tones that contrasted beautifully with both her sun-kissed skin and the bold background.

Katelyn rocked a pale pink crop top with an off-the-shoulder style and long sleeves. The look had a column of small buttons down the chest, and she had unbuttoned the very top one, putting a tantalizing amount of cleavage on display. The fabric stretched over her ample assets before ending several inches below her breasts and leaving her toned stomach exposed.

She paired the top with some pale blue jeans that sat low on her hips. The denim had distressed detailing along the front, including several large rips on her thigh, knees, and shins. She placed one hand by her side, showing off her white nail polish, and hooked her other thumb into the belt loop on her jeans.

Katelyn’s long brunette locks tumbled down her chest and back in an effortless style, framing her face and cascading down her enviable figure. She kept her gaze focused on something in the distance, and her stunning features were on full display. Her plump lips and chiselled cheekbones looked incredible in the breathtaking shot, and her pose with one hip cocked slightly to the side showed off her toned figure to perfection.

Katelyn paired the sexy snap with a meaningful caption that gave her fans some life advice, and her followers couldn’t get enough of the update. The post received over 19,900 likes within one hour of going live. It also racked up 542 comments from her audience.

“Keep shining like a star,” one fan wrote.

“Gorgeous. Wow I’ve never seen jeans look so good,” another added, including a trio of flame emoji in his comment.

“Perfection,” a third fan remarked simply, following the remark with a duo of heart eyes emoji.

“Stunning as always,” another commented.

