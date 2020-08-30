Antje Utgaard Shows Off Her Enviable Cleavage In A Tiny Blue Bikini

On Sunday, August 30, American model Antje Utgaard took to her Instagram page and treated her 1.8 million followers to a very hot, skin-baring snapshot.

The photo featured the Playboy model rocking a skimpy, blue bikini that highlighted her famous curves. It consisted of a tiny top that boasted triangular cups and a plunging neckline which showed off her never-ending cleavage. The minuscule garment included thin strings that tied behind her neck. She teamed the top with equally skimpy bottoms which drew attention toward her taut stomach.

Antje wore her blond tresses down, sweeping them to one side. She let her locks cascade over her shoulders.

According to the geotag, the picture was captured somewhere in Los Angeles, California. The shoot took place outdoors, during the day. A glimpse of the clear blue sky and some tree leaves could be seen in the background.

To pose for the up-close image, Antje tilted her head. She held one of her hands behind her head. The hottie sported a pout and seductively gazed at the camera.

In the caption, Antje explained why she had not been posting new pictures on her Instagram page lately. She also added that she recently celebrated her 26th birthday.

The blond bombshell tagged her photographer, Clint Roberts, in the post for acknowledgement.

Within five hours of posting, the picture garnered more than 23,000 likes. Several of Antje’s followers took to the comments section and shared 350-plus messages in which they praised her curvaceous figure and beautiful looks. Many of them also wished her a happy birthday.

“You’re absolutely beautiful, gorgeous, and stunning!” one of her fans commented, adding multiple heart-eyed emoji.

“Hello, beautiful. Welcome back, you have nothing to be sorry for while enjoying some “me” time. Happy belated birthday,” another user chimed in.

“Missed ya, welcome back!! You still don’t look a day over 23!! Hope you don’t live near any California fires, take care,” a third follower wrote.

“Wife goals. So unbelievably gorgeous and sexy!! I love you,” a fourth admirer remarked.

Other users posted words and phrases like “goddess,” “unreal,” and “epitome of perfection,” to express their adoration for Antje.

Many of her fellow models and influencers also liked and commented on the post to show appreciation and support, including Jenna Jenovich, Tawny Jordan, and Khloe Terae.

Antje rarely fails to impress her admirers with her steamy photographs. As The Inquisitr previously noted, she added a hot pic on July 29 in which she rocked a revealing plunge swimsuit. She posed on her knees and treated her fans with a generous view of her cleavage and thighs.