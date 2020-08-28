Shania Twain Wows In Tied-Up Top While Riding On A Horse For Throwback ‘The Woman In Me’ Era Pics

Shania Twain took to Instagram to share a number of photos of herself that date back to an early point in her career. The icon has since become one of the most successful female artists in country music.

The “Don’t Be Stupid (You Know I Love You)” hitmaker stunned in a blue short-sleeved T-shirt, which she tied-up from the bottom. As seen in a separate upload, the garment that displayed her stomach and a hint of her decolletage was paired with light blue high-waisted jeans and chaps over the top that had tassels hanging off them. You can view a full-length image here.

Twain styled her wavy brunette hair off her face with a straw cowboy hat, which she had tied underneath her chin. The entertainer also wrapped a bandana around her forehead while keeping her nails short.

The 55-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, Twain was captured close-up with her hand raised to the side of her face. The Grammy Award-winner tilted her head to left and showcased her stunning profile.

In the next slide, Twain was photographed holding onto the ropes that appeared to be attached to the horse that wasn’t visible in the pic. She was snapped side-on and looked naturally beautiful in the portrait image.

In the third and final slide, Twain leaned forward while riding on the horse. She looked directly in front of her and made everything look effortless.

For her caption, Twain referenced lyrics from her hit single “Any Man of Mine,” which is taken from her 1995 The Woman In Me album. She rocked the same ensemble in parts of the official music video that still remains a very popular song over two decades later. On her official YouTube channel, the video has been watched more than 106 million times.

The living legend is currently celebrating 25 years of the LP and will be releasing a special anniversary vinyl to honor its milestone, per uDiscoverMusic.

In the span of 15 hours, Twain’s post racked up more than 42,600 likes and over 900 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.2 million followers.

“I remember when this album came out, me and my best friend sang these songs with our booklets. I saw you 2 times in Antwerp!! Next time call me on stage,” one user wrote.

“Biggest queen on earth,” another person shared.

“An amazing beauty you are!” remarked a third fan.

“The first video I ever saw was yours and I instantly fell in love with you and your style of music,” a fourth admirer commented.