Jessica Nigri Sports Metallic Star Pasties Underneath Skimpy Bikini In Tantalizing Instagram Update

On Wednesday, August 27, American cosplay model Jessica Nigri shared a tantalizing Instagram post, that included three sizzling snaps and a video, with her 4.1 million followers.

The images showed the 31-year-old posing in front of a colorful wall that seemed to have been adorned with stained glass. She left little to the imagination by wearing a tantalizing ensemble that featured what appears to be a bikini-harness hybrid. Jessica also sported metallic star-shaped pasties underneath her revealing top, seemingly in order to adhere to Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. Regardless, her ample cleavage was put on full display, much to the delight of her audience. She finished off the sexy look with striped thigh-high socks, a white wig, multi-colored contact lenses, and black lipstick.

While Jessica often cosplays as popular characters from television shows, movies, and video games, this specific costume seemed to be an original creation.

In the first image, Jessica stood with her shoulders back and her hips jutted out. She raised one of her hands and looked off into the distance, with her mouth slightly open. The following photo showed her pulling back the pink fabric of her bikini, further accentuating her large chest. She altered her position for the final shot by posing on her hands and knees on the floor which seemed to have been covered with iridescent cellophane. She focused her attention on the camera with a silly expression on her face.

The brief clip began with Jessica running her hand up her thigh and eventually placing it on her collarbone. She then flashed the peace sign and playfully stuck out her tongue.

In the caption, Jessica implored her followers to share their opinions regarding the photo set and clip. She also asked fans a question regarding only being able to wear “one color” forever.

While some commenters ignored her second question, many of her followers flocked to the comments section to let Jessica know which of the images did they most prefer.

“The third one, you are gorgeous obviously but I love to see the goofy pics you post. Amazing work as usual,” wrote an admirer.

“The second one,” added a different devotee, along with both a heart-eye and fire emoji.

Quite a few fans noted, however, that they had difficulty deciding a favorite image.

“All these photos and video [sic] are all phenomenal, you look mesmerizing and absolutely stunning as always,” said one commenter, adding a trying of heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“They’re all beautiful,” remarked another Instagram user.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 70,000 likes.