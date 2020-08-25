Suzy Cortez Shows Off Her Famous Bum In A Red Lace Lingerie Set

Miss Bum Bum Suzy Cortez went full bombshell in her latest Instagram pic on Monday night. The model showed some skin as she posed seductively for the camera.

In stunning snap, Suzy looked like a total smokeshow as she rocked a red lace lingerie set. The top clung tightly to her ample bust and featured thin straps that flaunted her toned arms and shoulders.

The matching thong panties fit tightly around her petite waist and rested high on her curvy hips while accentuating her round booty and lean legs. Fans also got a peek at her flat tummy in the shot. She accessorized the look with a pair of thigh-high stockings.

Suzy posed on a bed made up with white linens. She had red rose petals scattered around her as she arched her back and lifted her booty into the air. She stretched both of her arms out in front of her and looked over her shoulder with a seductive expression on her face. In the background, a white lamp and plain walls could be seen.

She wore her long, dark hair parted to the side. She styled the brunette locks in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back and tumbled over her shoulder.

Suzy has accumulated more than 2.3 million followers on the social media platform. Many of those admirers wasted no time showing some support for the post by clicking the like button more than 16,000 times within the first hour after it was published to her account. Her fans also hit up the comments section with over 220 remarks about the pic during that time.

“Love you beautiful babe,” one follower wrote.

“Smokin hot,” another stated.

“Look so smooth n soft to the touch Love,” a third social media user gushed.

“Wow. You take my breath away with every photo that you post. You just keep getting more beautiful by the day sweet Suzy. Thanks for the gorgeous pic. Love you always my dear,” a fourth comment read.

The model doesn’t seem to have any qualms about showing off her fit figure in her online snaps. She’s often seen rocking racy lingerie sets, tiny tops, and sexy bathing suits in her uploads.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Suzy recently delighted her followers when she left little to the imagination in a red thong bra and underwear set with black trim. That post also proved to be a popular one. It’s raked in more than 96,000 likes and over 1,000 comments to date.