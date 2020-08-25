Niece Waidhofer Shares ‘Cheeky’ Studious Update As She Reveals ‘Recurring Nightmare’ From Her Junior Year

Instagram and cosplay model Niece Waidhofer shared some personal details about an exam gone wrong in her junior year with her 2 million followers. The update, which was posted on Monday, August 24 also revealed a “cheeky” angle to the image that she included.

The celebrity reclined on her stomach in the snap. She wore a white short-sleeved shirt, a khaki-colored skirt, and tights as she lay on what appeared to be a bed. While this attire seemed demure enough, Niece had pulled the skirt up until her pert derriere was revealed. With the pale-colored stockings, it seemed that she was naked underneath.

Her dark locks were parted to one side and hung free as they cascaded over her shoulders and framed her pretty face. She also opted to wear a pair of black-rimmed glasses, giving the celebrity a studious appearance as she gave a sultry pout at her intended audience.

In the caption, Niece shared a moment from her junior year that resulted in “recurring nightmares.”

“I did my junior year of high school at a private school and it went about as well as you’d expect,” she wrote in the caption.

The Instagram sensation then went on to explain that she had to memorize a page from the Bible and quote it in the final exam. Instead, Niece opted to hand in a blank page.

When asked to sit the exam once more, she panicked and wrote down Galadriel’s opening monologue from The Fellowship of the Ring instead of religious text.

As soon as Niece shared the image, her supporters were quick to respond. Within 11 hours, the photo had already gathered 70,000 likes and hundreds of comments from her dedicated fanbase.

“Those glasses do look good on you,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Ok but did the teacher know it was Galadriel’s monologue or did they just skim it and go ‘looks bible-y enough’?” a fan asked in relation to Niece’s caption.

“Please tell me that is a true story because that is amazing,” said another user.

“I actually was the demon metal child at my private Christian school. Raise hell!” a fourth person declared, also using a couple of emoji for further emphasis.

In addition, many of her followers used emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about the image. The most popular were the heart, heart-eyed, and fire emoji.

Niece’s official social media account is filled with risque shots of the celebrity. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she was recently sans panties in a post from two weeks ago. While attention was initially drawn to the lacy black bra that she wore, her followers were quick to point out the fact that she appeared to be naked from the waist down.