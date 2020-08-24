Eva Longoria Does Yoga In An Asymmetrical Pink Swimsuit: ‘Starting The Week With A Zen State Of Mind’

Eva Longoria showed off her incredible figure and flexibility in a new Instagram post on Monday. The upload went live just moments ago but is already proving to be a huge hit with her devoted fans.

The Desperate Housewives star posed in what appeared to be a secluded cave in the August 24 upload. A few inches of turquoise water covered the ground while a towering rock wall towered behind her. A single beam of sunlight spilled into the picturesque space, spilling directly down on the 45-year-old as she performed the Natarajasana, or Lord of Dance, yoga pose. The move consisted of Eva standing on one foot and arching her back while lifting one leg up behind her. She extended one arm back to grasp her toes and stretched the other out in front to help keep her balance.

The balancing act was nothing short of impressive, but that wasn’t the only thing that captivated Eva’s 7.9 million followers. The actress sent temperatures soaring as she attained her “zen state of mind” in a pink one-piece swimsuit that perfectly suited her petite frame. The swimwear boasted an asymmetrical design with a single thick strap that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. It also had a bandeau-style neckline that sat at an angle across her decolletage, teasing a glimpse of cleavage as she contorted her body.

The bright swimwear proceeded to cinch at Eva’s midsection, highlighting her trim waist and flat stomach while hugging her curves in all of the right ways. It also featured a high-cut and seemingly cheeky design that exposed the star’s sculpted thighs calves, as well as a peek at her sculpted derriere.

Fans certainly seemed tantalized by the mother-of-one, and did not hesitate to show their affection for the latest addition to her page. After just one hour of going live, the post has amassed nearly 30,000 likes, as well as dozens of comments and compliments.

“What a beautiful way to start a Monday,” one person wrote.

“Absolutely stunning,” praised another fan.

“You’ve never been more beautiful!! Cheers for your happily ever after!” a third follower remarked.

“True inspiration,” added a fourth admirer.

Eva has showcased her flawless figure in several swimwear ensembles this summer. Most recently, the celeb shared a snap of her rocking a zippered white one-piece while enjoying a day out on a yacht. Fans went wild for that upload as well, awarding it more than 189,000 likes and 931 comments to date.