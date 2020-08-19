Aisha Thalia Flashes Underboob, ‘Still A Mood,’ She Declares In Latest Instagram Update

Instagram model Aisha Thalia has declared that she was still in a ‘mood’ as she flashed her underboob to her 554,000 followers. The update, which was posted on Tuesday, August 18, showed the celebrity sitting on a bed in her underwear and was referring to a previous update where she wore the same outfit.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Aisha posted an image last week in which she wore the same attire. In the caption for that snap, she stated that it was a “visual” for how exactly she was dealing with 2020, which has been a challenging year for everyone thanks to the coronavirus pandemic and the social isolation arising from it.

Aisha still held on to a glass of wine in her latest pic. However, she was no longer posed next to a window. Instead, she opted to sit on a bed while she wore a skimpy black crop top that was cut so high as to show off plenty of her underboob.

She paired this with thong bikini briefs that sat high over her curvaceous hips and completed the ensemble with sheer striped stockings. She posed with her hands resting on the bed to support herself, which also helped to highlight her flat stomach and tiny waist along with her enviable curves.

The model’s mass of golden curls framed her beautiful face and she stared intently at something that was offscreen. The bed on which she sat featured a pale blue waffle-weave cover along with several dark-colored pillows in front of the black headboard.

As soon as Aisha posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within one hour, the photo had already gathered more than 2,600 likes and plenty of comments from her dedicated admirers.

“Forever a mood!!” one follower declared in the comments section.

“I be trying to have these moods and end up too drunk,” a fan joked regarding the alcoholic beverage that Aisha held.

“Oh emmmmm geeeeee. Your body and hair are goals!!!” another user exclaimed.

“I was scrolling so fast but I had to stop to see you! You look amazing,” a fourth person wrote, adding several emoji for further emphasis.

In fact, many of her followers opted to convey their thoughts by way of emoji rather than words. The most popular appeared to be the heart, heart-eyed, and fire emoji. However, there were also many instances of the drooling one as well. Often, her followers used long strings of characters in order to really show how they felt about the captivating shot.