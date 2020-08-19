Bruna Rangel Lima Flaunts Enviable Buns While Wearing Strappy Black Monokini, Swipe To See ‘Bigger Picture’

Instagram model Bruna Rangel Lima impressed her 4 million followers with her latest swimwear snaps. The update, which was posted on Tuesday, August 18, showed off the celebrity’s enviable curves as she teased her fans by putting her booty on display and declaring in the caption that they should swipe in order to see ‘the bigger picture.’

Sharing two similar snaps, Bruna showed off her killer curves while wearing a strappy black monokini. Sitting on a concrete wall in the first picture, the model’s pert derriere hung over the edge as she adjusted the straps at her hips.

The swimwear featured a thong back and sat high over her hips. The top crisscrossed over her back before the straps also wrapped around her slender midriff, tying in a bow at the back.

The Instagram sensation looked back toward the camera lens, pouting slightly as she did so. Her golden locks were straightened and parted to the side. As she posed, her locks fell down over one shoulder.

Fronds of a palm tree were situated in the foreground of the snap and covered a little of her buns. The sun shone across the model and highlighted her beautiful features.

The second photo was very similar to the first. While also a close up of her enviable curves, it also revealed a slightly different pose. In this one, Bruna had her legs spread as she rested her hands between them, supporting her weight on the wall as she did so.

Photographer Genaro was tagged by Bruna, indicating that he was responsible for the delectable shots.

As soon as Bruna posted the images, her followers were quick to respond. Within six hours, the set had racked up more than 68,000 likes and hundreds of comments from her admirers.

“You looking so pretty beauty queen,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“I swiped without reading your caption. And I’m sure most of the people did too,” a fan insisted.

“This photo reveals all your true beauty and grace,” said another user.

“Extremely gorgeous as always,” a fourth person wrote, also adding a couple of emoji for further emphasis.

In fact, many of her followers resorted to using emoji over words in order to properly convey how they felt about the set. The most often used were the heart, heart-eyed, and fire ones. Because of the content of the photos, the peach emoji was also featured regularly.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Bruna shared another swimsuit clip to her social media account for yesterday’s update. In that post, she wore a blue string bikini as she walked along a path and toward the beach.