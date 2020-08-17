Khloe Terae Flaunts Enviable Booty In Pink Thong Bikini

Khloe Terae showcased her hourglass figure to her 2.4 million Instagram followers on Monday, August 17, with her latest update. The Canadian bombshell took to the photo-sharing app to post a series of photos of herself rocking a skimpy swimsuit that did more showing than covering.

The 10-picture slideshow captured Terae striking different poses outside of an upscale country house. Her geotag was in Arabic, but clicking on it revealed the location to be Estérel in the Laurentides region of Quebec, Canada. For the first shot, Terae posed with her backside to the photographer as she posed in front of a tall pile of firewood. She touched it with her right hand while twisting her torso enough to be able to smile brightly at the onlooker. She lifted up her leg, helping to showcase her shapely legs.

Terae sported a salmon-pink two-piece bathing suit that contrasted with her deeply tan complexion. It included a pair of skimpy bikini bottoms featuring a thong back that exposed her toned glutes. Its thin side strings sat high, flaunting her hips and accentuating her slender midriff.

She paired the bottoms with a matching top with small triangles that allowed Terae to show off her ample cleavage. The back included a few strings that tied into a large bow. As per one of the tag, her swimsuit was from Fyn & Fia, a Canadian brand of beachwear.

Terae completed her outfit with a pair of brown cowboy boots by Tanner Mark Boots, as indicated by another tag.

Terae captioned her photos with a playful message about having a summer fling. Within six hours of going live, the photo has attracted more than 10,500 likes and upwards of 275 comments. Her fans wasted no time in sharing their reactions to the photo shoot, using the comments section to gush over her enviable body and to engage with her caption.

“Damn You look absolutely gorgeous and smoking hot,” one user wrote.

“An absolutely example of perfect beauty queen,” replied another user.

“Always a highlight to see you in a bikini,” a third fan chimed in.

“Nothing wrong with a good summer fling!!” added a fourth admirer.

Terae often posts shots of herself clad in different swimsuits to her Instagram feed. Last week, she shared one that showed her in a dark blue two-piece as she posed by the side of a swimming pool, as previously noted by The Inquisitr. Her bikini bottoms featured a thong back and very thin strings that were undone on one side, with which she was playing as she glanced down. She wore it with a matching top boasting a triangle design.