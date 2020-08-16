Luz Elena Echeverria Rocks A Very Revealing Gold Bikini In New Instagram Snapshot

Colombian fitness model Luz Elena Echeverria went online on Saturday, August 15, and treated her 1.1 million fans to a very hot bikini picture.

In the pic, Luz Elena, who initially rose to fame after participating in Colombian fitness reality TV show Desafío Súper Humanos (Super Human Challenge), could be seen rocking a very skimpy, gold bathing suit that left little to the imagination of the viewers. The racy top featured triangular cups, elasticated bottoms attached to a thin string that ran across her chest, a plunging neckline through which she showed off an ample amount of cleavage, and thin straps that tied behind her back.

Luz Elena teamed the top with very skimpy bottoms. They boasted thin, long straps which she pulled over her shoulders and tied them behind her neck instead of tying them on her hips in the traditional way. The outfit put her taut stomach, incredible abs, sexy thighs, and lean legs on full display.

The hottie wore her raven-colored tresses down, swept them to one side, and let her long, straight locks cascade over her shoulder, arm, and bosom. In terms of accessories, Luz Elena opted for a pair of stud earrings to keep it very simple.

The shoot took place indoors against the background of a white bathtub and a window covered with Venetian blinds. To pose, she stood with her legs spread apart, slightly bent one of her knees, and kept a hand on her thigh. She slightly tilted her head, gazed at the camera, and wore a serious expression on her face.

Luz Elena added a caption in Spanish, and according to a Google translation, she wished her fans a happy Saturday. The hottie also asked users to visit her personal website. Lastly, she tagged her photographer, Dulian Dio, for acknowledgement.

Within seven hours of posting, the snapshot amassed more than 6,600 likes. In addition, several of her followers took to the comments section and shared 200-plus messages in which they praised her incredibly-fit body and her sensual sense of style.

“Happy Saturday, beautiful! You have a spectacular body!” one of her fans commented.

“Oh wow, you look fabulous, my princess. This bathing suit is so hot, you are on fire!!” another user chimed in.

“Thank you for posting this pretty pic!! Take care of yourself, a lot of blessings for you!” a third follower wrote.

“Damn, you are a literal goddess!!!” a fourth admirer remarked.

Aside from her followers, several other models and influencers also liked and commented on the post, including Claudia Romani, Anais Zanotti, and Jackie Janzer.

