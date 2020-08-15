‘Summer House’ Star Luke Gulbranson Puts Tiffany Engagement Ring He Bought For His Ex Up For Auction

The model and designer spoke about his failed three-year relationship on the Bravo reality show.

Summer House star Luke Gulbranson is selling the ring from his failed engagement.

The Bravo star, who made his debut on the Hamptons-based reality show in its fourth season, partnered with IDoNowIDont.com to unload the Tiffany sparkler he purchased for his former love, according to TMZ. And it turns out he is doing it in honor of one of the people he loves the most.

Luke and the jewelry site are set to donate a portion of the sale to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. The reality star’s mom is currently battling Leukemia, so it sounds like he found a way to do double duty by ridding himself of the painful memory and making money for a good cause.

On the auction site’s Instagram page, here, a photo of the ring can be seen along with a nearly unrecognizable Luke, who grew a pretty substantial beard since he was last seen on Summer House.

“Really excited to be working with [Luke Gulbranson] to auction off his beautiful [Tiffany & Co.] diamond engagement ring on [I Do Now I Don’t] this upcoming week.”

The site also noted that Luke will be donating a percentage of his sale to the cancer charity for “all of the hard work and amazing care they give to his mother.”

As for the ring’s details, it’ a Tiffany & Co. round solitaire diamond that weighs in at slightly under 1 carat. The blue boxed sparkler is set in 18k white and yellow gold, and the starting bid is just $5000 for the ring that retails for more than double that, at $11,500. The auction begins on August 17.

Karolina Wojtasik / Bravo

Summer House fans know a little bit about the ring. In a scene filmed in 2019 that aired earlier this year on the show, which can be seen here, Luke was grilled by co-star Kyle Cooke about his personal life amid his flirty relationship with their housemate Hannah Berner. At the time, Luke revealed that he wanted to stay single because he was just getting out of a three-year relationship that really messed with his head, and that he had even bought a ring for his unnamed ex. He also spoke about wanting to part ways with the ring from his past relationship.

Fans also know that Luke has an eye for jewelry, so it’s no surprise that he picked out an impeccable diamond for his former girlfriend. The male model is a designer and owner of R_Co., an original renaissance brand that sells rustic jewelry and other handmade goods that are inspired by the mining towns of rural Northern Minnesota, where he grew up, and the lavish lifestyle of New York City.