Devon Windsor Stuns In Black Bandeau Bikini While Holding Her Dog On A Boat

On Friday, August 14, American model Devon Windsor uploaded a series of sizzling snaps with her 2.1 million Instagram followers.

The photos showed the 26-year-old posing on a boat with her dog, Winston, on a beautiful body of water. She flaunted her fantastic figure in a textured black bikini that featured a bandeau top and high-cut bottoms. The two-piece, which was from Devon’s swimwear company Devon Windsor Swim, put her flat midsection and curvaceous hips on full display. She piled on the accessories, wearing a pair of black Dior sunglasses, a delicate Chanel pendant necklace, numerous bracelets, and a sparkling ring. The blond beauty also wore her long locks down in tousled waves. In addition, her nails were perfectly manicured and painted black.

In the first image, Devon held on to her dog with one arm, while leaning to the left. She rested her free hand on the boat’s gunwale and looked towards the camera, with a small smile playing on her lips. The model altered her position for the following photo by turning her body slightly. She seemed to be looking off into the distance, as she smiled with her mouth open.

In the caption, Devon seemingly made reference to the fact that Winston looked unsure about being on a boat when the pictures were taken.

Quite a few of her admirers showered her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were more vocal in their praise.

“So beautiful,” wrote a fan, adding a string of red heart emoji to the comment.

“Beautiful stylish [a]ngel,” added a different devotee.

A few fans also proceeded to comment on her precious pup.

“Cutest fluff ever,” remarked another admirer, along with a yellow heart emoji.

“Such a cute little doggie,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 36,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is not the first time that Devon has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles that leave little to the imagination. For instance, earlier this week she uploaded a picture, in which she wore a ruffled brown bikini top and a matching skirt that accentuated her lean legs. That post has been liked over 26,000 times since it was shared.