Yanet Garcia Flaunts Killer Booty In Tiny Thong For Sultry New Photo

Yanet Garcia gave her 13.3 million Instagram followers something to kick off their weekend on the right foot on Friday, August 14, with her most recent post. The Mexican weather girl and internet personality took to the photo-sharing app to post a sweltering new photo of herself in a skin-baring outfit that put her shapely booty front and center.

The photo captured Garcia with her back turned to the camera, putting the focus on her toned derriere and strong quads. She posed in front of a blank wall with her right profile slightly toward the viewer. She looked over her shoulder to glance at the camera with fierce eyes and lips slightly parted. Her arms were bent at the elbows as her hands rested by her stomach. Her reddish-brown locks were styled in loose ringlets that cascaded down her back and over her shoulders.

Garcia wore a matching set that boasted a striking print of geometric patterns in brown, orange and neon green. Her bottoms consisted of what looked to be underwear with a thong back that bared her glutes and curvy hips. The waistband sat higher on the back and dipped low on the front, allowing Garcia to show off her tight stomach.

On her torso, Garcia had on a matching crop top with long sleeves. The hem extended just past her sternum, clinging to her midriff while showing off her abs.

According to the tags, the shot was taken by Mexican photographer Diego Alanis.

The post proved to be a quick hit with her fans, garnering more than 155,000 likes and over 730 comments within the first hour. They flocked to the comments section to shower Garcia with compliments, which came in a host of languages.

“On fireeee [four fire emoji] beautiful as always,” one user wrote.

“I’ve never watched so much weather in my life!” replied another one of her fans.

“You are a gorgeous woman and a Queen, have an fantastic Friday,” a third admirer chimed in.

“You have the body of a gorgeous. You look amazing,” added a fourth fan.

Garcia often rocks ensembles that highlight her toned glutes and shapely legs. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently posted an image of herself posing in a field covered in orange flowers. Her back was facing the camera as she wore a pair of tiny Daisy Dukes with distressed hems. Its waistband sat high, hugging her small waist while the shorts exposed her derriere. She paired it with a crop top with capped sleeves made of a textured fabric.