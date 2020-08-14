Brennah Black Opts To Go Topless In Sheer Black Lingerie On Instagram

Brennah left little to the imagination in the revealing photo.

Stunning model Brennah Black went full bombshell in her latest Instagram pic on Friday morning. She flashed her curvy figure as she served up a sultry look for the camera.

In the racy post, Brennah looked like a total smokeshow as she opted to go topless. She wore only a sheer black lingerie piece. The garment wrapped tightly around her petite waist and curvy hips.

It boasted daring cutouts on the sides to show even more skin and featured cutouts to expose her bare backside as she flaunted her round booty in a thong. Fans also got a peek at her flat tummy in the shot.

Brennah’s sun kissed skin glistened under the lights as she posed with her body turned to the side in order to expose her posterior. She had one of her toned arms wrapped snugly around her midsection as she shielded her her bare chest. The other hand came up to run her fingers through her hair.

She bent over a bit and hunched her shoulders as she looked into the camera with a seductive expression on her face. She wore her long, blond hair pushed off of her forehead. She styled the golden locks in loose waves that cascaded down her back and lightly brushed over her shoulder.

Brennah has accumulated more than 601,000 followers on her Instagram account. Many of those supporters didn’t hesitate to share their love for her latest post by clicking the like button more than 12,000 times within the first 10 hours after it was shared to her feed. Her loyal fans also took to the comments section to leave over 420 remarks on the photo during that time.

“Wow babe this is beautiful,” one follower stated.

“Wow l do not get tired of saying what you are very beautiful,” another wrote.

“Such beauty in your photos, thank you for sharing!!!” a third comment read.

“Watched your video this week! Your one of the sweetest human beings and not just your beauty on the outside!, But the inside as well!” a fourth social media user gushed.

The model is no stranger to showing off her flawless physique in skimpy ensembles for her online photos. She’s become known for rocking racy bathing suits, tiny lingerie, and plunging tops in her posts.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Brennah recently thrilled her followers when she posed in a scanty white thong bodysuit as she stood in front of a mirror. To date, that upload has racked up more than 13,000 likes and over 450 comments.