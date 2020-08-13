Lauren Alexis Shows Off Her Taut Stomach In A Pink Crop Top And Daisy Dukes

British model and livestreamer Lauren Alexis took to her Instagram page on Thursday, August 13, and treated her 1.1 million followers to a casual yet hot snapshot.

In the picture, Lauren rocked a light-pink crop top that had a dark-pink dragon printed on it. The garment boasted thin straps, a cowl neckline, and a short length that allowed her to show off her bare midriff.

Lauren teamed the top with a pair of light-wash Daisy Dukes that not only accentuated her slender waist but also drew attention toward her toned thighs.

She wore her long and silky, brunette tresses down, letting her locks cascade over her back. In terms of jewelry, she opted for a delicate pendant that drew attention toward her flawless décolletage. Aside from that, she opted for a sexy silver barbell in her navel and completed her look with a brown wristwatch.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured somewhere in London, United Kingdom. The shoot took place in a garden. Some trees and some lush green grass could also be seen in the background. To pose, Lauren squatted on the floor, placed a hand on her shin, slightly tilted her head, seductively parted her lips, and gazed straight into the camera.

In the caption, she asked her fans a hypothetical question about their dream destinations across the globe. Within less than an hour of posting, the picture racked up more than 19,000 likes. In addition to that, many of Lauren’s ardent admirers flocked to the comments section and posted 340-plus comments in which they praised her amazing figure, beautiful looks, and her sexy sense of style. Other users enthusiastically responded to the caption and wrote about their favorite countries.

“I would love to fly to London just to see you,” one of her fans wrote, adding a heart-eyed emoji.

“So beautiful! I love you, my princess,” another user chimed in.

“Oh wow, you look so hot in this outfit. I love the color,” a third follower commented on Lauren’s ensemble.

“The BEST IG account. The BEST posts. The BEST person!!” a fourth admirer remarked.

Other users posted words and phrases like “goddess,” “marry me,” and “absolutely perfect,” to express their adoration for Lauren.

The hottie regularly shares her hot photographs on the photo-sharing website. As The Inquisitr previously pointed out, on July 19, she shared a steamy image in which she rocked a checkered bikini top that she teamed with a pair of black leggings that boasted orange and black-and-white checkered panels. As of the writing of this piece, the picture has accrued more than 91,000 likes.