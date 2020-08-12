Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos To Produce Hulu Series Based On Best-Selling Book ‘Mexican Gothic’

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos will produce a Hulu series based on the best-selling book Mexican Gothic. The couple, who star on Live with Kelly and Ryan and Riverdale, respectively, will share production duties for an adaptation of the horror tale for the streaming service. The adapted story will be based on the novel by Silvia Moreno-Garcia, which made its literary debut in June.

The author will reportedly executive produce the series alongside the husband and wife team and Albert Bianchini.

“We feel like we hit the literary jackpot, and cannot wait to bring Silvia’s gorgeous writing to life, together with Hulu,” Ripa said in a statement published by Deadline.

She recommended the novel as “sublime horror for your summer reading” to her 2.8 million Instagram followers in an Instagram post shared on July 29 ahead of the official production announcement. This statement accompanied a photo of the book, held in Ripa’s hand, as she overlooked a stunning backyard vista that included a luxurious pool.

As yet, no timeline has been set for the series’ debut. Filming dates, casting, and directing roles have yet to be filled.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

“I am excited to see the novel come to life and to meet the talented, diverse crew and cast members that will take us on this journey,” Moreno-Garcia said in a statement to Deadline regarding the forthcoming production. Prior to Mexican Gothic, the author also penned the novels Gods of Jade and Shadow, Certain Dark Things, and Untamed Shore.

The story, set in the 1950s, told the story of 22-year-old socialite Noemí Taboada, a rich, party girl who lived in Mexico City. She wanted to attend college and pursue a degree in anthropology, but her parents would rather she focused on finding a husband. They compromised and allowed her to pursue her studies only if she journeyed to the Mexican countryside and mountains of Hidalgo to rescue her cousin Catalina, who believes her husband is slowly poisoning her. But when she arrived in the remote area, she found it was much harder to leave than she believed as the home had them spellbound, according to a synopsis on Penguin Random House.

Kelly and Mark helm Milojo Productions. The company is named after their three children: Michael, Lola, and Joaquin. The company has specialized in both reality and scripted television as well as several docu-series. The company’s work can be seen on the Oxygen Network, TLC, and ESPN. Milojo Productions was also received Emmy nominations for the documentaries The Streak and Off the Rez.