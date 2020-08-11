Niece Waidhofer Gets Flirty In Tiny Tassel Bikini In New Instagram Pic

Niece Waidhofer posted her first share to her Instagram feed today since three days ago, and it was an eye-catching photo. She rocked a tiny tasseled bikini top and showed off her playful side as she licked her shoulder.

She stood facing the camera straight-on but looked to her right for the snap. Her tiny black bikini top had thin string and her chest was embellished with a trio of light yellow star accents. The swimsuit also featured short tassels that were several inches long and brought attention to her cleavage and underboob that was on display. Furthermore, the crop of the image only showed her from her head down to her waist, so the focal point was arguably her chest.

Niece wore her hair down in a side part and brushed pieces of it in front of her left shoulder. Furthermore, she accessorized simply with a choker necklace and her dark eye makeup popped in the shot.

The backdrop was a textured white wall, and the natural lighting illuminated Niece’s figure and her fair skin looked flawless.

As usual, she came up with a clever and humorous caption for the sultry photo to entertain her followers. Her geotag gave a clue as to where she was heading with the joke that the photo was a “headshot” for a role she was auditioning for — it said that she was in “The Middle of the Human Centipede.”

The update has been available for 18 hours so far and it’s been liked over 102,300 times. The comments section was a mix of compliments and reactions to her caption.

“Wow!! I’m just out of words. Every time I look at your pictures I’m speechless!” exclaimed an admirer.

“1) you’re stunning lol 2) that series of movies are incredibly disturbing,” noted a second social media user.

“Niece, I hate to break it to u, but. I think Human Centiped [sic] is more of a family film than romantic comedy,” joked a third supporter.

“‘Middle of the human centipede’ Lmao! Just noticed that,” wrote another devotee.

In addition, in her second-newest share, Niece showed off her hourglass figure in a reflection of a mirror. She stood in a darkened room and was lit up by a bright light on the mirror, and rocked a small black minidress. She accessorized with leather accents that decorated her midriff, and she also sported a garter belt and thigh-high stockings or boots. She popped her right hop and smiled with her lips closed as she gazed at herself.