Laura Sagra Puts On A Cheeky Display In Racy Neon Orange Bikini

Laura Sagra put on a cheeky display in her latest Instagram post. She shared a smoking hot photo of herself in a two-piece swimsuit that left very little to the imagination. Her fans streamed to see her in the risqué photo.

The model updated her social media feed with a sexy snap that showed off her flawless physique. According to Google Translate, her caption read “one from today” and it could refer to the outfit that she was wearing. She was dressed in a swimsuit from the athletic brand, Bodyrock.

The neon orange swimsuit had a sporty edge to it with its broad canvas-like straps that crisscrossed her toned back. The black straps had the brand’s logo emblazoned on it for a grungy effect.

Laura put her booty front and center in this particular image. The high-rise bikini panties fit her hips snugly and showed off her pert backside.

It appeared as if the fitness maven was getting undressed as her hands were covered in the crisp white fabric of a top. The fabric covered the upper part of her thighs in the pic.

The social media star rocked her accessories. She wore several earrings in her ears and wore a chic pair of sunglasses. The gold-framed aviator shades completed her avant-garde look.

Laura elevated her look with the way that she styled her hair. She wore her hair in a messy ponytail and let her tousled blond mane cascade down her back. She then braided some of her front hair into a Dutch fishtail braid and pinned it to her crown for a romantic effect. The social media star added texture to her hairstyle by wearing nude and stone-colored ribbons.

The influencer chose an unusual backdrop for her racy swimwear. It appeared as if she was standing in a clearing in the bush. Dense green trees surrounded a brown patch of tall grass where she posed for the camera.

The Colombian model stood in a three-quarter turn with her back facing the lens. She looked over her shoulder into the distance with her lips slightly parted. Laura kept her hands at her sides while thrusting her booty upward.

The photo sparked intense excitement among Laura’s followers. They showered her with praise and emoji in the comments section.

“Pretty and sexy lady,” one fan gushed, and followed the remark with heart-eye and heart emoji.

Another thought that Laura was “so beautiful.”

A third Instagrammer’s “yes, please” seemed to indicate that they were pleased with the model’s offering.

Laura, who is the sister of the well-known Anllela Sagra, has a growing fan base of over 892,000 followers. Specifically, this snap has already garnered over 43,000 views and 422 comments for the up-and-coming Sagra sister.