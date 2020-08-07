Cardi B’s New Song ‘WAP’ With Megan Thee Stallion Dissed By California Congressional Candidate James Bradley

The political candidate is not a fan of their risqué new single.

Cardi B released a new single this week titled “WAP” that featured Megan Thee Stallion. After hearing it for himself, House candidate for California’s 33rd district James P. Bradley took to his Twitter page to share his thoughts.

The Republic candidate claimed that he heard the song on accident, while blasting the two musicians as being raised in homes without the influence of God or a strong father figure.

“Their new ‘song’ The #WAP (which i heard accidentally) made me want to pour holy water in my ears and I feel sorry for future girls if this is their role model!”

The arrival of “WAP” came over a year since Cardi B last released new music of her own after the rapper took some time away from the studio to raise her daughter. To go along with the audio, the Grammy Award-winning New York City native also released a music video for the new track.

The song’s title is an acronym, which is revealed to listeners for the first time 20 seconds in as “Wet A** P*ssy.” Undeniably full of risqué lyrics, “WAP” gives both Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion an outlet to express their sexuality and physical desires.

Bradley, who served in the Coast Guard from 1981-86, considers himself a “constitutional conservative.” According to his website, some of his stances include being both pro-life and pro-2nd Amendment, while opposing the existence of “sanctuary cities.”

The candidate is also a man of faith. In his tweet that preceded his comments on “WAP” in which he implied the women were raised without God, he quoted former President Ronald Reagan.

“If we ever forget that we are One Nation Under God, then we will be a nation gone under,” he wrote.

Warning: Video may contain language and images that some viewers may find offensive.

While the 62-year-old congressional hopeful has more than 25,000 followers on his Twitter page, much of the replies he received after giving his musical review came from those did not previously follow him.

“Boomers loved songs full of sexuality back in the day but now it’s suddenly not good. Lol,” tweeted one user.

Someone else questioned his claim that he gave “WAP” a listen unintentionally.

“Your use of ‘Accidently’ is a bit suspect Considering it’s not on radio yet, and the only place the full songs are available are in streaming platforms,” they said.

Another user responded with a nude picture of Melania Trump.

“And here’s our current First Lady. Your point?”

Cardi B is no stranger to making headlines and raising eyebrows. In March, she claimed she believed that NBA players were being paid to say they have coronavirus.