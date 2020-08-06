Britney Spears Says She’s Getting Her ‘Salsa On’ In New Dance Video, But Fans Disagree

Britney's latest Instagram upload caused some controversy.

Britney Spears left fans a little confused when she shared a new video of herself dancing on her Instagram account this week. The pop superstar uploaded a more than minute-long clip of herself dancing alone in her living room in which she claimed that she was showing off her “salsa” side to the sounds of “Nights in Mexico” by acoustic guitarist Alysha Sheldon.

In the upload posted for her almost 26 million followers on Wednesday, August 5, Britney repeatedly flashed her big smile to the camera while she sashayed around barefoot on her tiled floor. She showed off plenty of skin, as she rocked a black crop top and a pair of tiny turquoise and pink patterned low-rise shorts that flashed all off her super toned tummy and her impressive abs.

The star’s blond hair was down and a little unkempt. It swished around as she danced.

But it was Britney’s moves that really got fans talking.

The “I’m A Slave 4 U” singer twirled around and repeatedly bent over, flipping her long hair back. She also swivelled her hips and moved her arms up and down while she strutted towards the camera as if she were on a runway. The upload didn’t appear to be filmed by someone else and instead seemed to have been shot after the singer propped up her phone.

A little later in the video, she tied her hair back into a ponytail which she then ferociously swished back and forth as she bent over.

But many fans were quick to point out in the caption that Britney’s grooving wasn’t exactly typically associated with the Latin dance, which is more traditionally done with two people and see’s the upper body largely remain level.

“Britney i love you but that’s not salsa,” one person commented with a crying laughing emoji, with their message having received over 980 likes.

“That’s not salsa,” another popular comment read.

“THIS IS NOT BRITNEY!!” another person said in all caps, as they suggested that someone else may have written the caption for her. They noted that the star, who’s always had a passion for dancing, would likely know it didn’t fit in with the genre.

However, others were quick to show their support for the star amid the ongoing #FreeBritney movement, which her dad Jamie addressed last week, calling it a “conspiracy theory.”

“You’re so beautiful Britney and your dance moves are always in point,” one fan said.

The “Boys” hitmaker’s followers have been concerned for her after she posted a number of somewhat bizarre updates to her Instagram account over the past several months.

Last month, she shared an erratic “freestyle” dance video from the exact same spot in which she showed off some bold movements as she pranced around in front of the camera.