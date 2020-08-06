Whitney Johns Slays In Sheer Black Lingerie Complete With A Garter Belt & Stockings

Whitney Johns opted to go scantily clad in her latest Instagram upload on Thursday morning. The stunning model flashed her gym-honed curves as she celebrated National Underwear Day.

In the sexy snap, Whitney looked smoking hot as she rocked a sheer black lingerie set. The skimpy bra featured a low cut that exposed her cleavage as it showed off her muscular arms and shoulders. She added a pair of black panties that rested high on her curvy hips.

She also rocked a matching see-through skirt that fit snugly around her tiny waist and round booty. She included a garter belt that connected to a pair of stockings on her long, lean legs. Her flat tummy and chiseled abs were also in the spotlight for the pic. She accessorized the style with a jeweled bellybutton ring.

Whitney stood in a doorway in front of a plain white wall as she placed one hand on the wall next to her and the other under her chin. She arched her back slightly and pushed her hip to the side as she crossed her legs in front of her. She tilted her head and gave a flirty stare into the camera. In the background, a bed made up with white linens and fluffy pillows could be seen.

She wore her dark brown hair parted in the center. She styled the long locks in voluminous strands that fell down her back and lightly brushed over both of her shoulders.

Whitney’s 543,000-plus followers immediately began to respond to the snap. The photo garnered more than 2,000 likes within the first 38 minutes after it was published to her account. Her supporters also took to the comments section to leave nearly 80 statements about the photo during that time.

“Sheesh I am behind on these national something days,” one follower wrote.

“Absolutely fricken gorgeous,” another stated.

“Wooooow!!! You look amazing!!!” a third social media user gushed.

“You truly are perfection,” a fourth comment read.

The model’s fans have become accustomed to seeing her sport sexy bathing suits, scanty lingerie, and tight workout gear in her racy posts.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Whitney thrilled her followers just last month when she posed in a plunging red one-piece bathing suit that hugged all of her enviable curves as she soaked up some sun. That upload also proved to be a popular one among her admirers. It has raked in more than 11,000 likes and over 470 comments to date.