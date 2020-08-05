Liz Katz Stuns Fans In Sexy ‘Game Of Thrones’-Inspired Cosplay

Liz Katz tantalized her 1.3 million Instagram followers on Wednesday, August 5, with a hot new post in which she struck a sexy pose in a costume inspired by Daenerys Targaryen, one of the main characters from the hit HBO TV show Game of Thrones.

The cosplay model and Instagram star was photographed while lying across a bed covered in burgundy sheets in a mirror-filled room that matched the show’s medieval-like atmosphere. Katz was on her side, propping her torso up on her forearm. She glanced at the camera with soft eyes and lips pressed together.

She wore a long baby blue dress with gold-colored details emblazoned along the skirt. It also had intricate gold shoulders that added quite a bit of glam to the attire. A similar band wrapped around her waist. The dress also boasted a plunging neckline that allowed Katz to show off her cleavage.

She completed her costume with a platinum blond wig that resembled Daenerys’s hair. Katz wore it brushed back and styled in perfect ringlets.

The photo was clearly a throwback, given that Katz is currently several months pregnant and she has no bump in the shoot.

In the caption, Katz wished “all the Jorah’s out there” a good morning, referencing a Game of Thrones character who was infatuated with the character played by Emilia Clarke.

Within the first hour, the photo has attracted more than 11,000 likes and over 80 comments, proving to have been an immediate hit with her fans. Many of them quickly took to the comments section to share their reaction to her cosplay and express how much they admire her.

“Whooooa sensual and beautiful and romantic,” one user wrote.

“Good morning, my dear. Wishing you a truly beautiful day filled with broad smiles. You are a blessing to your family and friends,” replied admirer.

“Look like one of the ladies from the hbo Sparstacus series here!” a third user chimed in.

“My goodness!! [series of heart-eyes emoji and fire] Love this!! Your hot body in this outfit, the bed and decor!! My style right here!! Reminds me of long ago,” added a fourth fan.

Katz recently shared another image in which she stated that she has given up pants at this point in her pregnancy, as The Inquisitr has reported. The post, which consisted of a collage of two similar photos, captured her standing in front of a mirror as she snapped the selfie with her phone. She wore a short black minidress that featured a drawstring along the skirt edge. It also included a low neckline and spaghetti straps that stretched over her shoulders.