Instagram Golf Hottie Lucy Robson Flaunts Fit Booty In ‘Exercises For Golfers’ Stretching Video

Instagram model Lucy Robson showcased her curvaceous figure in a new workout video for her latest post. She wore leggings and a tight shirt while performing six exercises specifically designed for golfers.

The 25-year-old has gained a large online following thanks to her golf skills, and in this clip she gave a tutorial on warm-up stretches before hitting the course. She was filmed at home in front of her simulator, and did the routine while holding a club.

Robson had her long blond hair tied back in a ponytail with loose strands of bangs hanging in front of her gorgeous face. The Cal Poly product rocked a pair of tight-fitting pink leggings, and a white top that had a single strap over the shoulder and was open in the chest to give a view of her cleavage.

At the beginning of the footage, Robson faced the wall with her right knee raised. She extended this leg backwards and bent forward before returning to her original position. This angle gave fans a view of her defined backside. The British beauty laid on a workout mat for the second exercise. She did hip raises with her right knee bent and her left leg raised.

Robson was down on her knees for the third portion of the clip. The model stretched her right arm forward while kicking her opposite leg back. She gave viewers an eyeful with the next routine, as Robson held a club on her back and bent over with the grip pressed against her firm booty.

For the fifth stretch, the social media influencer knelt down and twisted her upper body. She raised her arms and performed squats for the final part of her workout. Each repetition accentuated her pert derriere.

In the caption, the golfer included instructions for the stretches. Many of Robson’s 859,000 Instagram followers noticed the vid, and more than 6,200 showed their approval by tapping the “like” button. She had over 100 comments as fans complimented her form and figure.

“Lucy, I find a steady routine everyday helps a lot,” one follower replied.

“I usually take a couple of one hits before,” another added.

“That’s more stretching than I do in a week,” a fan wrote while adding a laughing emoji.

“You know we’re still on our way to the course 5 minutes before our tee time,” a follower responded.

As covered by The Inquisitr, last month Robson shared another stretching video. These were designed to target the lower back, and the golfer looked scintillating as she performed them.