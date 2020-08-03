Kinsey Wolanski Drives Hot Pink RV, Rocks Daisy Dukes And Cropped Tee On Instagram

Kinsey Wolanksi gave fans an inside look at her road trip with her closest friends in a new Instagram post over the weekend. The blond bombshell shared a series of images in which she wore Daisy Dukes and a tight crop top as she got behind the wheel of a hot pink camper. Her look did nothing but favors for her killer curves.

Kinsey posed in the black and pink front seat of the RV, which was parked at the Valley of Fire State Park, according to the post’s geotag. The vehicle was surrounded by only dirt and bushes, as well as red rock formations in the distance. The sun poured over the desert as Kinsey soaked up the light in the vehicle. She looked casual yet sexy in her outfit.

Kinsey wore a cropped white T-shirt covered in small flowers. The slightly sheer fabric clung to her bust and revealed that she wasn’t wearing a bra underneath. Additionally, the V-neckline plunged into her chest and squeezed her cleavage out.

Just a sliver of Kinsey’s flat tummy was on show between the top and a pair of light-wash Daisy Dukes. The high-waisted denim came up to her belly button and hugged her hourglass figure. The ends were frayed and cut off at the top of her thighs to show off her shapely legs.

Kinsey finished off the outfit with layered silver necklaces, dainty earrings, and a pair of low cowgirl boots in white. She styled her blond hair in a neat blowout.

In the first image, Kinsey lifted one leg and rested it on the door, pointing her toes. She leaned back against the seat and rested one hand on the steering wheel as she smirked at the camera. The second image showed the influencer dangling her legs out of the vehicle as she slouched forward to reveal more of her chest. She stared at the camera with a straight face.

Kinsey also included a video of the RV, which had “Boohoo” written on the side, heading down the road as she looked out the window.

The post received more than 181,000 likes and nearly 600 comments as fans showered the model with praise in the comments section.

“This is the best thing I have ever seen,” one fan said with a flame emoji.

“You are a dream!!” another user added.

“Such a true beauty,” a third follower wrote.

Kinsey always shares her adventures on her Instagram account. In a series last month, she documented a weekend outdoors with a few photos of herself rocking a tiny pink bikini and a beach towel.