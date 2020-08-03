Sierra Skye Sizzles In Red Hot Bikini In New Photo

Sierra Skye has been offering a steady stream of flirty bikini pics on her Instagram feed lately, and in her newest post from today, she rocked a red hot swimsuit.

She struck the pose on what looked like a tan couch as she straddled the furniture and cast a sultry gaze towards the camera. She placed her hands on either side of herself, and her incredible physique was put on full show.

Her bikini had a classic cut with a triangle-style top and skimpy bottoms with straps that fell right on her hips. Her top featured a gold accent in the center, and she played it up with her matching accessories. These included a couple of necklaces, one that was especially prominent thanks to its large, chunky chain design. She also sported a thin chain around her waist, and her belly button ring peeked through. In addition, Sierra rocked a silver bracelet, multiple earrings, and a couple of rings.

The model wore her hair down in a side part with her blond highlights popping against her darker locks, and her soft waves were brushed partially in front of her left shoulder. Moreover, her light pink manicure contrasted well against her tanned skin.

Directly behind Sierra was a light wall with faint textured designs throughout, and there were also two neon signs with words. The one higher on the wall was lit up purple and read “dreams,” and the second one that was behind her back was unlit.

Notably, she promoted her personal website in the caption.

The snap has received over 64,600 likes in the past six hours and her fans had lots of nice compliments for her in the comments section.

“You are incredibly beautiful and very sexy and I like you very much,” declared a devotee.

“Sierra you are SEXY AF! Gorgeous and so Stunning,” gushed a second follower.

“Hot, sizzle, wow! A sexy island-girl look for sure!” observed a third supporter.

“The hotness is unreal,” declared another social media user.

Additionally, Sierra shared another bikini pic three days ago. That time, she rocked a blue leopard-print swimsuit with a top that was so small that a hint of her underboob was showing. She stood in an open doorway and played with her hair with her left hand as she tilted her head and gave a moody pout with her lips closed. She wore her hair up in a casual, messy bun and secured it with a white scrunchie.