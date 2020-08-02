Gabby Allen Stuns By Doing Handstand Splits In Cheeky Mismatched Bikini

Gabby Allen demonstrated her excitement over extending her Ibiza getaway.

Gabby Allen showed off her incredible athleticism and her gym-honed figure during her Ibiza getaway. On Sunday, the fitness influencer took to Instagram to reveal that she’s extending her trip, and her post included a physical demonstration of her joy.

Gabby, 28, shared a Boomerang video that was shot outside a resort. She was in an area where outdoor daybeds with weathered wooden canopies lined a stone wall. At the beginning of the clip, she was shown crouched down with her hands flat on the paved ground in front of her. In a fast, smooth motion, she lifted her legs up to do a handstand with a side split. Gabby made the move look easy. Her blond hair was styled in a long French braid that hung down the left side of her face. The end of the plait almost reached the ground.

The fitness model had her back to the camera while she was upside down, which revealed that she was wearing a pair of bikini bottoms with a cheeky cut. They were mostly white with a tropical print. The back was a small triangle of fabric that left little of her peachy posterior to the imagination, and the sides were thin elastic bands that stretched around her hips.

Gabby’s pose also showed off the impressive muscle definition of her strong back, as well as her toned thighs and powerful arms. As she lowered her body back down, she kept her legs spread and re-positioned them slightly to do a front split. When she was facing the camera, the details of her bandeau top could be seen. It was dark yellow, and it featured a peekaboo cutout in the center front that teased a glimpse of cleavage.

Gabby briefly held this pose before laughing, rolling over on her back, and kicking one leg up in the air. In the caption of her post, she revealed that she’s staying in Ibiza longer than she originally planned.

Gabby’s fans pressed the like button on her post over 18,000 times during the first three hours it was live. They also weighed in on the video in the comments section.

“Wow, absolutely incredible,” wrote one fan.

“She’s beauty and she’s grace,” another message read.

“She is unreal,” a third person said.

“I don’t know about extending your trip..I think your splitting it!” quipped a fourth commenter.

Many of Gabby’s fans will undoubtedly be thrilled that she’s staying in Ibiza longer because it likely means that they’ll be treated to more smoking-hot bikini posts on Instagram. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she also sent her fans into a frenzy by flaunting her backside in a green two-piece during a visit to a popular swimming spot.