Cody Simpson Shares An Adorable Photo With Miley Cyrus: ‘In Love With My Best Friend’

Cody Simpson shared an incredibly adorable picture with girlfriend Miley Cyrus to his Instagram story on Saturday, according to Hollywood Life. He captioned the snap, “in love with my best friend.”

Cody and the “We Can’t Stop” singer posed for the snapshot while sitting in a vehicle, both of them practiced driving safety by buckling up. In the pic, Miley appeared to be taking the selfie as her arm extended outward, and she leaned into her boyfriend while pursing her ruby red lips.

The outlet said her stylish orange hat was the “Off The Grid” Gucci hat, worth $530. The accessory “features a tone-on-tone print of the Italian brands’ iconic double G emblem, as well as a black leather patch that reads ‘Gucci.'”

She wore it on top of her curly blond locks and paired it with a white “vintage logo Jean Paul Gaultier” tee.

Cody showcased his toned arms and blond buzzcut while rocking a black graphic T-shirt and a pair of sunglasses. A few of his tattoos were also visible, including the small portrait of Elvis Presley.

Dozens of fans took to Twitter to express their feelings on the latest snapshot and the couple in general.

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

“Miley and Cody taking car selfies today looking adorable together. Cody wrote In his instagram post in love with my best friend. How cute and adorable they [are] together x,” gushed one fan.

“I am genuinely so happy for miley. cody is such a nice person. #MILEYISCOMING,” added another.

However, there were a few people upset by the pairing of the two celebs, as some fans seem to think Miley would be better off with someone else.

“Cody posting a pic with miley saying ‘in love with my best friend’ nah ill pretend like i do not see it should be nick saying sh*t like that!” chimed in a third user, seemingly referencing the Hannah Montana star’s ex-boyfriend Nick Jonas.

Cody calling Miley his best pal is just one of the songwriter’s many expressions of adoration toward his girlfriend, who he first got together with last fall. Hollywood Life reported that he had even dedicated a few poems to her in his poetry collection, Prince Neptune: Poetry & Prose.

The pair have also been spending tons of time together in quarantine and even recently adopted a dog named Bo.

Back in June, The Inquisitr reported that Miley had flaunted her toned figure while taking a walk alongside Cody and Bo. Enjoying a hike in Los Angeles, the trio eventually paused by a bench to relax.