Alexa Collins Flaunts Serious Cleavage In A Black Robe As She Pampers Herself

Blond bombshell Alexa Collins thrilled her 1 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a triple update in which she pampered herself with some skincare while wearing nothing but a cozy-looking black robe. Not many details of Alexa’s space were visible in the shots, making her beauty and buxom body the focal points of the slides.

Alexa wore an oversized black robe, and she rolled up the sleeves to show off some of her accessories, a silver watch on one wrist and sparkling bracelet on the other. She also had on a delicate necklace with a thin silver pendant shaped like a narrow heart.

Alexa allowed her robe to fall open slightly, revealing a serious amount of cleavage in the sultry snap. She also had in a pair of hoop earrings, and a delicate ring on one finger. Alexa’s blond locks tumbled down her chest in soft waves, and she had on a pair of eye patches underneath her stunning eyes, from Peace Love Med Spa, a brand that she tagged in the caption of the shot.

In the first snap, Alexa had both her hands raised and framing her face as she gazed seductively at the camera. In the second shot, she mixed up her pose a bit, laying one forearm across her chest in a way that teased her cleavage while still covering some of it up.

For the third and final slide in the update, Alexa spun around and turned her back to the camera. She gazed over her shoulder, resting one hand on her upper arm while the other hand played with a strand of her silky blond tresses. She had a large statement ring with blue and green jewels on the hand positioned near the front of the frame.

Alexa’s fans couldn’t get enough of the snap and how it showcased her breathtaking features, so the post receive dover 10,000 likes within eight hour of going live. It also racked up 151 comments in the same brief time span.

“What eye patches, all I see is a gorgeous young lady who has stolen my heart!!!” one follower wrote.

“So beautiful and perfect,” another fan added, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“Looking so extremely gorgeous,” a third follower remarked.

“Such a beauty,” another commented.

Earlier this week, as The Inquisitr reported, Alexa shared an image in which she wore a pair of high-waisted light-wash jeans with a few sparkling embellishments and a red crop top. The skimpy crop top showed off her toned figure and curvaceous chest to perfection, and she posed outdoors, glowing in the sunlight like a golden goddess.