Celeb Trainer Kathryn Freeman Showcases Her Curves In A Skintight Dress

Celeb fitness guru Kathryn Freeman took to her Instagram account on Wednesday, July 29, to share a sexy picture of herself clad in a hip-hugging dress that flaunted all of her curves.

Kathryn stood tall while walking up the stairs to a home, each foot on a different step. She angled her body sideways to the camera so that her 1.5 million followers got a good glimpse of her backside. She bent one arm at the elbow, holding one hand up in a “stop” gesture. From this pose, only one side of her face was visible to the lens. She looked off to the side, her mouth closed and her lips in a straight line.

Kathryn rocked a sleeveless black dress emblazoned with vertical white stripes that only served to accentuate her curvaceous figure. The garment hugged her chest, emphasizing her buxom bust. She arched her back in the image, showcasing her derriere, which was the focal point of the photo. The frock was so short that Kathryn’s thighs were on full display, as were her long legs. Her ankle tattoo snaked its way up her calf.

She paired the outfit with strappy open-toed heels that matched the black hue of the ensemble.

As for her jewelry, Kathryn chose to accessorize with hoop earrings and a silver watch on her wrist.

As per usual, Kathryn captioned the Instagram update with an inspirational message, this one praising those who are willing to change and grow. Her followers flocked to the comments section in droves, eager to shower the trainer with compliments for her caption and for her latest look.

Some loved her message.

“U r everything!!!” shared one fan, punctuating their comment with a heart-eye emoji. “Such an inspiration.”

Others were in awe of her figure.

“Goodness….Thickalicious!” exclaimed another follower, adding an “OK” symbol, a thumbs-up, and a flame emoji to their message.

“Those legs,” gushed a third person.

Others still were here for her ensemble.

“Nice dress,” wrote a fourth social media user.

As of press time, the photo racked up 25,000 likes and upwards of 300 comments.

As The Inquisitr has previously reported, Kathryn Freeman often takes to her Instagram account to share pictures of herself showing off her fit figure in various outfits. One of her recent posts depicted the fitness trainer in nothing but a black bra and panties. In that photo, she pushed her chest up with her hands, drawing attention to her bust, her sculpted abdomen on full display.