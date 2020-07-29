Qimmah Russo Poses In Revealing Bikini, Asks Her Followers To ‘Caption’ The Image

Fitness trainer Qimmah Russo wowed her 1.5 million Instagram followers with her recent post. Not only did she pose while wearing a tiny bikini but she asked her fans to caption the image. The person that Qimmah deemed had the best comment would receive a follow back from the fitness guru herself.

In the photo, Qimmah stood against a white backdrop. She wore a bikini in various shades of blue and green. The top plunged down low and revealed her enviable cleavage. It also featured thin straps and a wide band at the bottom that were both in a pale green shade.

The bikini briefs sat low over her toned hips, showing off some well-defined muscle definition over this area. Her famous abs were also at the forefront and a jewel-encrusted bellybutton piercing could also be seen and her body appeared to be lightly oiled. This further highlighted her chiseled figure.

The fitness trainer wore white runners on her feet and she completed the look with a slicked-back ponytail that was parted down the center. Her golden curls tumbled over one shoulder as she leaned slightly to one side.

However, it was the expression on her face that likely got Qimmah asking for captions. She posed with her pale pink lips forming an “O” shape as she stared towards the camera.

As soon as Qimmah posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within one hour, the image had gathered close to 19,000 likes and more than 800 comments.

Qimmah’s supporters immediately started commenting with what they hoped would be a winning caption.

“When she could lift more than him at the gym,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“When it’s peak hours at the gym but the squat rack is open,” a fan said.

“When She Chooses Your Comment As The Best Caption,” said another user.

“Wow is that me in the mirror? I look amazing,” a fourth person wrote, also using a couple of emoji to further highlight their response.

While most commenters had their eye on the prize of a Qimmah follow back, many were just happy to respond with emoji in response to the stunning image. By far, the most popular were the heart-eyed, fire, and muscly arm emoji.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Qimmah recently showed off a series of workout clips to inspire her fans to work out. Wearing a white crop top and pale blue shorts, the celebrity, once again, showed off her toned physique as she impressed her audience.