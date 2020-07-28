Former ‘WWE’ Star Eva Marie Flaunts Formidable Cleavage In Itty-Bitty White Bikini

Former WWE wrestler Natalie “Eva Marie” Coyle sparked a frenzy on Instagram today. She looked smoking hot while wearing an itty-bitty bikini that left very little to the imagination. The photo was an instant hit and has already accumulated more than 20,000 views in just five hours.

The fitness model promoted her fashion line’s aviator sunglasses and shared that her fans would soon be able to buy the specific shades that she was wearing. While her followers showed appreciation for her NEM Fashion ware, they were enthralled by her bountiful assets.

Clad in the tiniest string bikini, Eva Marie flaunted her impressive cleavage that spilled from their constrained confines. She treated her devotees to the tantalizing view of her bronzed décolletage that contrasted sharply with the white swimsuit. The swimwear had an interesting black scalloped edging that added a chic edge to the garment.

Eva Marie teamed the skimpy top with its matching bottoms and showed off just a hint of her curvaceous hip and slender thigh.

The model drew attention to her incredible midsection with a belly ring that glinted in the sunlight. Her ripped abs and minuscule waist emphasized her voluptuous hourglass shape and underscored her commitment to her fitness regime.

The pro-wrestler slicked back her hair and wore the trendy black ombre sunglasses. She also accessorized with a necklace around her neck with a gold cross pendant dangling just above her formidable cleavage. Eva Marie leveled up her look with a floral wrap that she draped across her arms.

The location was also magnificent. Eva Marie posed on a small cliff that overlooked the sea. The ocean provided a spectacular backdrop as the frothy waves crashed in the distance. The athlete turned her head to the side and pouted her lips. She opened her wrap to put her insane body on display, much to the delight of her fans.

Very soon after she posted the pic, her fans raced to engage with her on the social media platform. Many of them encouraged her with flattering words and emoji.

One of her followers waxed lyrical about her beauty.

“I wish I was a mirror so that I could see your natural beauty each morning before you put make-up on,” they gushed.

“It’s not the bikini it’s who wears it,” another gushed and followed the comment with flame emoji.

A third Instagram user posted quite a wordy message to the former WWE star.

“WOW! Picture perfect shot! I absolutely love it! You look so breathtakingly beautiful and mesmerizing… I love your incredibly beautiful and stunning six pack abs of steel! Keep the pump going and keep up the good extraordinary job you’re doing with your fitness!” they raved.

Eva Marie has a following of over 4.4 million people. This particular image has already racked up over 100 comments.