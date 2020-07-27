Chrissy Teigen Pulls Her Bathing Suit Out Of Her Booty In Outdoor Shower Shot

Chrissy Teigen pulled her bathing suit out of her booty while standing in an outdoor shower for her newest Instagram share. She also posted a hilarious caption, appearing to clap back at followers who have trolled the entertainment personality on her social media page in the past. She shared a statement where she told them off in two ways and asked her fans which way would be more appropriate. John Legend’s wife and the mother of Luna and Miles added two statements that read, “me putting your opinions in my butt” and “wedgie.”

In the pic, Chrissy appeared to stand in what looked like a glorious outdoor shower. The semicircle area seemed to be made out of stone. There were three small cutouts in the walls, one of which Chrissy peeked out of. Concrete and small oval stones came together to make a floor. The model did not explain where the stunning outdoor area was located. A filter seemed to be applied to the shot, giving it a sort of ethereal feel.

The post has been liked 540,645 times as of this writing, proving to be a hit with her over 30 million followers.

A water featured poured down as Chrissy stood to one side, the liquid cascading over her lower body.

The gorgeous model wore a one-piece, dark-colored garment. The outfit featured a low-cut back and a full-coverage front. The suit’s high-cut legs and back showed off Chrissy’s long legs and upper thighs. Her blondish-brown highlighted hair hung long and loose down her back as she reached behind her and pulled the suit out of her backside. She showed off a deep golden tan as well.

“I vote opinions in butt…” joked one follower.

“Let’s go with the putting people’s opinions up your butt,” a second fan agreed.

“This is absolutely hilarious. I love it. Tell them off,” wrote a third Instagram user.

“You are so gorgeous, John is a lucky man for sure,” a fourth admirer praised.

Chrissy normally has a great rapport with her followers. Still, she often finds herself at odds with some Instagram users, who criticize her for a myriad of reasons. Normally the media personality will share snippets of conversations she’s had with some of her more vocal critics. This time, however, Chrissy seemed to have had enough and took it upon herself to state her case, allowing herself to have the final say regarding any opinions people might hold of her at the moment.