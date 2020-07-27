Natalie Roser Stuns In A Chic White Top On The Beach

Blond beauty Natalie Roser stunned her 1.2 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a gorgeous double update taken on the beach in Sydney, Australia, as the geotag indicated. The pictures were from a photoshoot, and Natalie wore a white top from the brand Ivory & Chain, who she made sure to tag in the picture.

In the first shot, she stood on an empty beach with some footprints visible in the sand behind her, and a lush green area off in the distance. The waves lapped at the shore, and the sky above was a stunning blue without a single cloud in sight. The focal point of the shot, however, remained Natalie’s beauty in the fashion-forward look.

She rocked a white garment that featured a bustier-like bodice that had seaming down the front and structured cups. The unique neckline showed off a serious amount of cleavage, and the body of the garment clung to her toned figure.

The figure-hugging bodice was paired with sleeves crafted from a semi-sheer fabric that had some major volume over the upper arms. Natalie’s slender arms were visible through the fabric, but the volume gave the look an avant-garde vibe.

The pale hue of the ensemble looked stunning against Natalie’s sun-kissed skin, and she crossed one arm over her stomach as she gazed at the camera. Her blond locks were styled in an effortless look, with the ends just brushing her shoulders on one side.

She kept one arm crossed over her stomach in the second shot but brought the other hand to her neck for an elegant look. She also showed off another detail of the garment with the pose, as the sleeves extended all the way to her fingertips with an extra bit of volume at the very bottom.

Natalie’s followers absolutely loved the shots, despite the fact that Natalie wasn’t flaunting her figure in a bikini, as she mentioned in the caption. The post received over 3,500 likes within one hour, and also racked up 82 comments from her audience.

“Beautiful pictures. Extremely lovely,” one follower wrote.

“Obsessed with your top!” another fan added, loving the look she had on in the shots.

“Omg! You’re absolutely gorgeous!! Stunning beauty!! Really amazing!!” a third fan remarked, showering Natalie with compliments.

