Iranian-American Model Mahlagha Jaberi Sizzles In A Tiny Green Bikini

Iranian-American model Mahlagha Jaberi took to her Instagram page on Saturday, July 25, and treated her 3.1 million followers to a set of skin-baring photos.

In the snapshots, the 31-year-old model could be seen rocking a skimpy olive green bikini that perfectly accentuated her amazing figure. The two-piece bathing suit consisted of a tiny bikini top made up of a ruched fabric with sparkly speckles. It featured triangular cups, thin straps, a thin string running across her chest, and a plunging neckline.

The risque ensemble allowed Mahlagha to show off a glimpse of her cleavage while also drawing attention toward her taut stomach. She teamed the top with matching bottoms that she pulled up high on her slender hips to flaunt her thighs.

The hottie wore her brunette tresses down and let her locks cascade over her shoulders and back. In terms of jewelry, she kept it very simple and only opted for a dainty gold pendant that rested at the base of her throat.

According to the geotag, the snaps were captured at Laguna Beach in California. To pose for the snaps, Mahlagha sat on a sandy beach against the breathtaking background of the ocean.

To the delight of her fans, she posted not one, not two, but five snaps from the photoshoot. In the first picture, she folded her knees, struck a side pose, and looked at the camera. In the second snap, she leaned back, extended her legs forward, touched the hemline of her bottoms, and looked away from the lens. As for the third image, Mahlagha sat under a blue umbrella placed one of her hands on the sand and the other on her forehead, and flashed a small smile while looking away from the camera.

In the fourth photo, she turned her back toward the camera, while the fifth one featured her standing with the umbrella in her hands.

In the caption, she expressed her fondness for beaches. Within six hours of going live, the post amassed more than 124,000 likes and 2,500 comments in which users praised Mahlagha’s amazing figure and pretty looks.

“Please, post more of your sexy pictures. I love you so much,” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“You’re the prettiest and the hottest babe on Instagram,” another user chimed in.

“Wow, what a lovely bikini. You are slaying it,” a third follower wrote.

“Damn, Mahlagha, you are perfect from head to toe. I love to see your new pics!” a fourth admirer remarked.

Aside from her regular admirers, many of her fellow models also liked and commented on the picture, including Natalia Barulich, Emilynn Rose, and Dasha Mart.