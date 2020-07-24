Bindi Irwin Thankful For ‘Compassionate, Dedicated & Loving’ Parents Terri & Steve Irwin

She shared a video celebrating their decision to bring her into the world with Instagram.

Bindi Irwin thanked her “compassionate, dedicated, and loving” parents Terri and Steve Irwin in a new Instagram share. She posted a video that celebrated their decision to become parents in honor of her own birthday. The clip shared sweet family memories as well as Bindi’s own words of love and thanks. Her 3.5 million followers were in awe of the retrospective look.

In a caption, Bindi stated it was 22 years ago that Terri and Steve chose to start a family. She will always be grateful for their love and encouragement as she follows her dreams. She also declared she was lucky to have chosen them to be her parents.

The wildlife conservationist, who runs the Australia Zoo alongside her mother and brother, Bob Irwin, used both photos and videos to relay her sentiments in the video.

One of the most touching moments she posted was a message from Steve, who died in 2006 in a tragic accident. Bindi was just 8 years old when her dad passed.

Steve explained that the most incredible wildlife encounter of his life was the birth of his only daughter. He revealed he could not get over the little girl, whom he said fit right in the palm of his hand. His also said his feelings were a combination of adrenaline, emotion, and euphoria. In the upload, Steve claimed he was excited by her birth, as he said he ran around the hospital with Bindi showing her off to everyone, calling her his “little beauty.” Steve then called himself the “proudest father on the face of the earth.”

The stunning series of images and videos ended with one of the duo sharing a bike ride together.

Fans of the family were thrilled at the video sequence and shared their emotional reaction to it in the comments section.

“Happy birthday Bindi!! Steve had such a wonderful spirit and he’s passed it on to you and Robert. Thank you for sharing,” remarked one follower.

“Happy birthday Bindi!!! You are one of the most inspiring people in the world. Just like your father. Continue being amazing!” a second fan wrote.

“Your Dad is looking after y’all. All the work you guys have done is incredible,” praised a third Instagram user.

“I love how excited your Steve was to become a father, Bindi you and Bob were definitely his greatest accomplishments and he would be so proud to see how far his kids have come.” a fourth person commented.