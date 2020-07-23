Suzy Cortez Flaunts Fantastic Figure In White Lace Lingerie While Posing On A Plane

On Thursday, July 23, Brazilian model Suzy Cortez made the workweek a little more exciting by uploading a tantalizing Instagram post for her 2.3 million followers to enjoy.

The photo showed the 30-year-old posing on a spacious airplane. She flaunted her fantastic figure in a white lace lingerie set that featured a plunging bra and a pair of matching underwear. The winner of the 2019 Miss BumBum World pageant also sported a coordinating garter belt and sheer thigh-high stockings, giving her even more sex appeal. The revealing ensemble accentuated her ample cleavage, curvaceous hips, and lean legs, much to the delight of her audience. The social media sensation piled on the accessories, wearing a fur shawl, nude peep-toe heels, oversized sunglasses, and numerous bracelets on her right wrist.

For the photo, the brunette bombshell wore her luscious locks down in a straight, sleek style, giving her additional glamour. Her long nails were also perfectly manicured and painted white.

Suzy sat with her legs crossed in a cream-colored leather chair next to a window. She rested one of her hands near the cup holders, as she adjusted her sunglasses. She tilted her head and looked off into the distance, parting her full lips.

In the caption, which was originally written in Spanish, Suzy seemed to be stating that she was ready to travel on an airplane.

The sultry snap appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 7,000 likes. Quite a few of her admirers also flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments in both English and Spanish.

“Beautiful,” wrote a fan.

“You [are] so hot,” remarked another follower, adding a string of fire emoji to the end of the comment.

“The best,” added a different devotee.

“White stockings look amazing on those legs,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user, along with a heart-eye emoji.

Some commenters, however, seemed to be rendered speechless by the photo and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the digital influencer.

This is far from the first time that Suzy has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post racy content that sometimes pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. Recently, she uploaded a picture, in which she wore a teal sports bra and striped thong underwear that showcased her toned derriere. That post has been liked over 24,000 times since it was shared.