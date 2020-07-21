Brittney Palmer Opts To Go Topless While Holding Bouquet Of Flowers: ‘Let Me Be Your Little Ray Of Sunshine’

Brittney Palmer opted to go topless in a recent Instagram post, which caught the eyes of her followers on the popular social media platform.

The UFC ring girl’s fans shared their appreciation for her sexy shot with more than 19,000 hitting the “like” button, and at least 270 also took the time to leave a comment for her. Many of those who replied used the heart and flame emoji to express that they loved her hot look in the picture.

“Stunning, you can be whatever just saying, Brittney,” declared a follower.

“You just made me feel a whole lot happier,” a second fan wrote along with a star, black heart, and rose bouquet emoji.

“Wow, babe, you’re very gorgeous. I love you. Hugs and kisses to my darling princess. Love you, cutie pie. You’re amazing, baby, and have a great summer, love,” a third devotee replied along with a string of different smilies.

“You already are. You’re looking gorgeous as always, xx,” read a fourth Instagrammer’s message.

In the shot, Brittney posed in what seemed to be an open kitchen and dining area that featured a chandelier made from animal antlers hung from a dark wooden ceiling. A table, some appliances, and a small rectangular window were also visible in the picture. She wore a pair of strappy white bikini-style bottoms. She wore her highlighted brown hair down, and it fell in large waves from a side part over her shoulders and down her back. A pair of hoop earrings were visible against her golden locks. The model’s beautiful brown eyes and shapely full lips popped in the image.

Brittney posed next to a large bouquet of sunflowers, and she held several blooms up to her chest to protect her modesty, including an orange and yellow rose, a yellow rose, and several yellow sunflowers. A table in the background also featured a similar floral arrangement. They look showcased a hint of the UFC octagon girl’s ample cleavage, and the stems of the floral arrangement pressed against her taut midsection. The model’s pose also revealed her toned leg, which she placed near something silver, as well as her rounded shoulders and shapely arm.

The UFC personality is no stranger to showing off her ring ready body on Instagram and keeping her bevy of followers engaged. The Inquisitr previously reported that she gave a glimpse into her life with a shot that showed her working out next to her adorable white dog.