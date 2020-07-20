Meg Turney Sports Cheeky Black Lingerie In Tantalizing ‘The Witcher’-Inspired Cosplay

On Monday, July 20, American cosplay model Meg Turney uploaded a tantalizing Instagram post that showed her dressed as a sexy version of the character Yennefer of Vengerberg from The Witcher franchise.

In the picture, the 33-year-old struck a seductive pose on a bed adorned with a gold satin duvet and numerous decorative pillows. The furniture had been pushed up against a stone wall backdrop.

Meg’s revealing costume consisted of a black lingerie set that featured a plunging bra with lace detailing and matching thong underwear. The ensemble put her incredible curves on full display, much to the delight of her audience. She finished off the sultry look with a pair of sheer thigh-high black stockings and a replica of Yennefer’s medallion necklace.

In order to look more like the sorceress, Meg wore a black wig that had been styled in voluminous curls. The hairpiece was parted to the side, causing it to cover half of the cosplayer’s face.

For the photo, the Twitch streamer kneeled on the bedding. She faced away from the photographer, flaunting her pert derriere. Meg tugged on her underwear, as she touched a strand of her hair. She looked over her shoulder to gaze directly at the camera, flashing her beautiful smile.

In the caption, the social media sensation seemed to be making reference to her round bottom.

The provocative picture appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 29,000 likes. Quite a few of her admirers also proceeded to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“You look ABSOLUTELY STUNNING sweetheart,” wrote one fan, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“Gorgeous Meg love the dark hair,” added a different devotee.

“Ok this is your best one yet good lord,” remarked another follower.

“Amazing shot! Love the backdrop!” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post racy content that sometimes pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. Earlier this month, she uploaded a picture, in which she wore a cheeky swimsuit while posing in a pool. That post has been liked over 64,000 times since it was shared.