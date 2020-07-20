Hannah Ann Sluss Stuns In A Blue Dress While Celebrating With Her Little Sister

Former 'Bachelor' star Hannah Ann Sluss celebrated her little sister's last night home before leaving for college.

Model and former Bachelor star Hannah Ann Sluss turned to Instagram on Sunday, July 19 to share a dual photo post in honor of her little sister Haley’s last night home before leaving for college. She also expressed her gratitude for her own roommate, Brooke Campbell.

Hannah Ann looked stunning in a blue short sleeved dress with white flowers. The outfit featured a low neckline that accentuated the model’s impressive curves as well as a slit that started just above her thigh. She wore her long dark brown hair down straight, a few lighter colored pieces framing her face. She accessorized with a gold necklace and bracelets and finished the look off with some white high heels.

In the first photo included in the post, Hannah Ann wrapped one arm around her younger sister who sported a long sleeved top and denim shorts. The pair posed outside at L’Auberge Del Mar which is a luxury resort located in San Diego, California. A white trellis and an assortment of plants were visible behind them.

In the second snapshot Hannah Ann shared, she walked alongside Campbell who was wearing a long yellow dress with orange detailing. This was the exact same outfit which Hannah Ann showed off when she appeared in Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor.

In her caption, Hannah Ann expressed how much she has enjoyed living with her younger sister in recent months while going through major life changes. She also shared how sad she is that Campbell will be returning home after enjoying time with her in California.

The former reality television star’s photos accumulated plenty of likes, surpassing 35,000 in only minutes. She boasts an incredible 1.4 million followers on the platform overall. Her many fans took to the comments section to compliment her on the sweet photos and to share how much they admire her.

“How do you manage to look even better every day? Did you find the fountain of youth or something,” joked one fan.

“You wore the dress on the Bachelor! I hope you guys are doing well and had fun together!” another person commented upon the post.

Hannah Ann and Weber became engaged at the conclusion of his season. However, he ultimately called it off because he still had feelings for Madison Prewett. While he and Prewett did not remain together, Weber did ultimately form a lasting relationship with Kelley Flanagan, whom he had sent home earlier on in the season, as The Inquisitr previously reported.