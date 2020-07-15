Kim Lee Flaunts Abs In Tiny Shorts And Sports Bra

Kim Lee showed off her abs to her half a million Instagram followers on Wednesday, July 15, with a hot new post. Lee, also known as the “Asian Kim Kardashian,” took to the platform to share a sweltering snapshot that saw her in a workout set that put her fit figure fully on display.

Lee — who has also been named FHM Sexiest Women in Asia, according to her Instagram bio — had on a pair of tiny black shorts that sat a few inches below her belly button, hugging her curvy hips. The hems cut off high on the thighs, baring most of her shapely legs. Up top, she wore a white sports bra with a classic U-shaped neckline. The top included a silver-colored bottom elastic that appeared to give it a good amount of support. It had Nike’s logo emblazoned across the chest in black.

She wore her raven hair swept over to the left and styled down in silky strands, which she pulled over her right shoulder. Lee also looked like she was rocking a full face of makeup, namely long, dark lashes and liner.

Lee was captured outdoors amid tall palm trees in Beverly Hills, California, as revealed by the geotag.

She captioned the photo with an inspirational message about the importance of surrounding ourselves with people who make us grow.

Lee’s fans were quick to react to the post, liking it more than 8,300 times and leaves about 200 messages within three hours. They took to the comments section to tell her how much she has inspired their own growth, and also to gush over her beauty and physique.

“QUEENS PHYSICAL Attributes Are SULTRY x120!!! The MENTAL & SPIRITUAL Are Heavens GATEWAYS!!!!!” one user raved.

“And she said i can survive i don’t need anyone to motivate me i am my own motivation [pleading eyes emoji] [two red hearts] [flexed bicep] strong enough. And after watching you i feel so confident!” replied another user.

“Lawd have mercy babe,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Facts [100-mark emoji] @kimlee good thing I keep you around because your growth speaks volumes,” added a fourth fan.

Lee often stuns her fans with her Instagram shares. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently uploaded a close-up shot in which she sported a neon green top that showcased her cleavage. The top featured long sleeves and joined around her neck. The turtleneck feature had a full zipper, with the fabric stopping right at her collarbones. A large cut-out in the middle allowed Lee to show off her ample assets. She completed her outfit by rocking colorful makeup.